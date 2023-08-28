Northern Regional opening medical practice building

Northern Regional Hospital’s new Medical Office Building will be home to four of Northern’s physician practices, to include family medicine, gastroenterology, general surgery, and urology. The new medical office building will accommodate 18 physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and 50 clinical and support staff.

“After three years of planning and construction, we are pleased to have completed the first three phases of our master campus plan,” said Chris A. Lumsden, FACHE, president and chief executive officer for Northern Regional Hospital. “This work included adding 65 parking spaces to the Surgical Services Building, redeveloping our North Campus to make it safer for patients, guests, and our employees, and officially opening our 25,000 square-foot multi-specialty Medical Office Building.”

“The new building is easily accessible to patients, provides excellent parking, and allows Northern to continue to grow to better meet the health care needs of our community and region,” said Lumsden.

Each of the four physician practices has its own dedicated space – which includes satellite seating areas for patients, a vital signs station, exam rooms, procedure rooms for minor on-site treatments, a centrally-situated nurses’ station, and offices for medical staff. Additional rooms have been configured for traditional X-ray and DEXA bone-density imaging, and diagnostic equipment. Walk-in patients who require only diagnostic blood draws can be accommodated in the laboratory.

The new medical office building will open under a phased approach for each practice with separate opening dates beginning on Monday, Sept. 11, with Northern Family Medicine. Following on Sept. 18, Northern Gastroenterology and Northern General Surgery will relocate to the new building. Marking the final phase, Northern Urology will relocate to the new building on Oct. 9.

“These phased openings will ensure a seamless transition for our patients and deliver multiple services under one roof,” hospital officials said.

An open house will be held at the new Medical Office Building located at 1016 S. South Street, Mount Airy, on Thursday, Sept. 7. The public is invited to tour the building, meet providers, and enjoy light refreshments from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.