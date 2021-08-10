Pilot Mountain residents and those from surrounding communities were invited to downtown Pilot Mountain on August 3 for a night of food, fellowship and mutual support hosted by the Pilot Mountain Police Department with help from an assortment of other community support agencies.

Other participating agencies included the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department, the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad and EMS, the Mount Airy Police Department, the King Police Department, the Elkin Police Department, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Surry County Communications, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The occasion was the 2021 National Night Out. The annual event has been held in communities across the country for more than 30 years and was originated by the National Association of Town Watch. The organization describes the event as “an annual community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live.”

“I was very pleased with the crowd that came out for National Night Out and for the movie that followed it,” said Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy. “I had a few citizens comment about how excited they were to see so many organizations represented. I share their excitement and joy in seeing all of the agencies joining in fellowship with our community members outside the call of duty.”

The Pilot Mountain Police Department has hosted an event since 2007. Activities took place from 6-8 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to Town Hall and the Pilot Mountain Police Department, drawing a steady stream of families and residents of all ages.

Agencies hosted booths providing an assortment of games, information, displays and complementary items for children. Some displayed selected squad vehicles and equipment used in the line of duty. A dunking booth and face painting were also offered.

Highlights included the massive Surry County Sherriff’s Office Swat Vehicle and the “Seat Belt Convincer,” designed to show youngsters the impact which could be felt during even a mild collision, provided by the Mount Airy Police Department.

“This is the first time we’ve been a part of this,” said Officer Josh Tulbert, who along with Officer Luis Rayo was on hand representing the Elkin Police Department. “We’re enjoying the chance to come out and talk with people and watch the kids having fun.”

“It’s a great event,” Officer Rayo agreed. “It gives officers a chance to come out and be with the community.”

Trooper Zach West of the North Carolina Highway Patrol noted the advantages of getting to meet with residents in a relaxed, enjoyable environment.

“It’s good when residents get to see us in different circumstances, not writing tickets,” he said. “We need the support of the community. It’s good to have the kids out and get to see them. This could change a kid’s day and some may decide they want to do this someday.”

Hot dogs and drinks were served free of charge throughout the evening and a shaded area was provided for eating and resting between visits to the varied booths.

Pilot Mountain Town Clerk Holly Utt came out to enjoy the evening with her 3-year-old daughter, Lynae. As she watched her daughter enjoy the activities, Utt reflected on the night.

“It’s a great community event,” she said. “Families get to come out together and meet the first-responders. It gives the kids and everyone a chance to see they’re human beings, too.”