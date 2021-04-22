Pilot youth earns Eagle rank

Last Friday evening, more than a year after J.T. Tucker’s Eagle Scout project was completed and officially approved, his accomplishment was recognized in a small, private ceremony held at Millennium Charter Academy.

The ceremony had been delayed by restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was approved in March of 2020, just before Tucker’s 17th birthday and shortly before scouting activities were suspended.

Tucker, now 18, is the son of Timmy and Mandy Tucker of Pilot Mountain. The couple also has a 10-year-old daughter, Michaela.

Tucker had chosen as his Eagle Scout project the replacement of the playground equipment, including mulch and landscaping, at his church. He and his family attend Gospel View Baptist in Dobson, where his parents serve as leaders in the youth program.

“The playground had gotten old and run-down,” Tucker said. “It looked bad and it wasn’t that safe anymore. The people at the church were really pleased when I suggested it. They were like, ‘that really needs to be done’.”

Tucker planned and implemented a spaghetti supper to provide funding for the project. Church members donated supplies, allowing all proceeds to go toward the project.

Tucker was able to enlarge the playground with new equipment, mulch and landscaping. With the help of volunteers including family, friends and fellow scouts, the project was completed in about three days.

The old playground was taken down, gone over for safety and donated to a local family.

Tucker is a part of Scout Troop 596, based at Central United Methodist Church in Mount Airy. He has been a part of the scouting program since becoming a Cub Scout in the first grade.

He is a senior at Millennium Charter Academy where he plays basketball and baseball, plays trumpet in band and is a vocalist in the theater program. He is also active in his church, assisting with youth and in other areas.

“We’re proud of him and appreciate that he chose something to benefit our church,” Mandy Tucker said. “This is a real benefit for the church youth.”

The Friday ceremony and presentation of the Eagle Scout Badge was attended by family and scout leaders, along with a limited number of scouts. Also in attendance was US Rep. Virginia Foxx, who presented Tucker with a flag.

Afterwards, Tucker voiced appreciation to all who had supported and volunteered to help him.

“And I appreciate my scout leaders,” he added. “They’ve been great at being an encouragement every step of the way.”