COVID relief showing in Pilot budget

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Government stimulus funds and unemployment seems to have worked at keeping at least one municipality in decent shape this spring.

At the August meeting of the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Kim Quinn asked Town Manager Michael Boaz how sales tax revenues were fairing at that point in the year.

“June and July were both about 5% off year to year,” Boaz estimated. “We budgeted a 14% decrease, so if that 5% holds, we’ll be okay. … Remember we’re about three months behind. What we got in June was actually March, and July was April.”

Quinn asked how the town’s share of sales tax is computed.

Boaz said that is a complicated formula as sales tax isn’t one figure. The total is broken down to a penny or one-and-a-half cents for different reasons.

Some taxes are collected at the state level and distributed across the local governments, he noted. Others are based on point of sale — so shopping local helps — and those tax revenues come back to the county office and are split out to the towns from there.

“It will be interesting to see as we get into the fall what the November numbers, I’m interested to see what those are because they’ll be collections in August and that’s when the $600 ended.”

That was a reference to a federal $600 a week boost to unemployment benefits running out in late July.

Annual budget

The 2020-21 fiscal budget approved by the Pilot Mountain board in June kept the property tax rate at 57 cents per $100 of valued property.

For the town, sales tax dollars are half what it collects in property taxes, so property values and tax base growth mean more to Pilot than retail sales.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners planned its budget figuring a loss of sales tax revenue of 12%. Boaz went a little more conservatively at 14% less. In the 2019-20 budget Boaz budgeted almost $470,000 in sales tax. At 14% less, that would be about $404,000, or $66,000 less.

In 2018-19, Pilot collected $782,600 in property tax revenue. With a boost in tax base, plus some back-owed taxes, Boaz budgeted just shy of $845,000 in the current fiscal year.

The town manager said he dropped his expectation on property tax collections for next year by 1%, which would be more than $8,000.

Balancing

Since the growth in property tax collections won’t make up the expected drop in sales tax, how did the town expect to make up the shortfall?

For one thing, last year, the commissioners made a one-time $20,000 contribution to the Armfield Civic & Recreation Center to help purchase new playground equipment. That amount won’t be in this budget.

Secondly, the ABC store has been seeing growing sales and profits. In June Boaz said profit distribution was up about $50,000. While that level may not continue, Boaz was estimating that for a whole fiscal year it will be up $90,000.

That could be underestimating things the way sales have been going at the ABC store.

Boaz read the latest submission from former town manager Billy Pell who is now chairman of the ABC board.

“Chairman Pell has submitted the following report for the ABC store: July 2019 sales were $100,331. July 2020 sales were $157,715, an increase of 57.2%. And that’s several months in a row well north of 30% growth in sales at our ABC store.”

Utilities

At the end of July an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper expired that concerned utilities such as electricity and water/sewer service.

For four months, the state hasn’t allowed customers to be cut off because of an inability to pay electric companies and municipalities.

Boaz said in a previous town meeting that the office staff had been sending out notices reminding water/sewer customers that they still owed money that would have to be paid at some point.

“This executive order didn’t remove debt that anybody owed. Everybody owes the full amount,” Cooper said last month. “All this did was prevent the utilities from being cut off for a period of time.”

At the July meeting, the town board requested the staff send out a letter to customers recommending anyone behind on the water/sewer bill set up a payment plan for the amount owed.

Boaz said this month that only one customer had taken advantage of the payment plan approach out of 30 or 35 accounts that had gotten behind.

Now that the executive order has ended, Boaz said the town is required to offer customers a payment structure again.

“We are required to do six months; we will extend it to 12 months, depending on the size of the bill,” he said in regards to the plan duration.

These notices were sent out earlier in August, along with telling folks that if they had not set up a payment plan by Monday of this week, the town would shut down service.

“Now if they come back after that and ask for a payment plan, we have to retroactively grant them a payment plan and turn it back on, and it’s incredibly complicated — the attorney general’s office has issued all sorts of rulings.”

Commissioner Scott Needham asked if the town is accepting credit card/debit card payments.

Usually the town applies a surcharge for that convenience, said Boaz, but during this pandemic the town has been absorbing that cost.

“At some point the board may have to talk about whether or not we continue that in the future,” he said.

For questions about a water/sewer bill, contact the town office at 336-368-2247.