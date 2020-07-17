Pilot accepting lawn bids for cemetery

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After three years of handling cemetery maintenance itself, Pilot Mountain is looking to move back to using an outside company to do the work.

At this week’s meeting of the town Board of Commissioners, the board agreed by consensus to let Town Manager Michael Boaz solicit bids from area landscaping contractors on taking care of the town cemetery on West Main Street next to Cox-Needham Funeral Home.

Boaz started the discussion by reminding the board that a year ago in the 2019-20 budget the town set aside $18,000 to hire a person to work downtown in a variety of capacities, such as keeping the sidewalks neat and helping set up downtown events like Mayfest and Saturday car shows.

“We included some money in the fiscal year ’20-21 budget, about $10,000 for that same position,” Boaz said.

“We really do have concerns about finding someone to work 20 hours a week for X number of months out of the year — less than full-time. That is what has proven to be difficult,” he told the commissioners. He added that it has even been difficult to find someone to work that kind of schedule through temporary service Workforce Unlimited out of Mount Airy.

“We’re trying to find, what can we do to address the situation?”

“In the past we had contracted out maintenance to the cemetery: mowing, weed-eating, the whole nine yards,” he said. “We brought that back in to save money a few years ago. The amount that we were paying a couple of years ago was about $13,000. I’m sure it would be somewhat more than that now.”

If not for the unsure climate of COVID-19, the town likely would have put the full $18,000 back in the budget for the downtown maintenance worker, Boaz said. However, with the virus destroying the outdoor event season, the town hasn’t needed to bring anyone on in this capacity.

If someone could be contracted for this $18,000 or less, then the public works employees would be freed up to spend time working elsewhere in town, such as the downtown.

Yes, this would be more than the budgeted $10,000, the town manager admitted. But, he added, the Public Works Department was expecting to have to spend $5,000 on a new mower this year. With an outside contractor, that $5,000 could be moved over to the $10,000.

He asked the commissioners if that was something they were even interested in doing before he sought out contract offers.

“When the town took over maintenance of the cemetery, I didn’t fully realize just how many hours that that job takes,” Mayor Evan Cockerham told the board. “It’s a large property. There are a lot of gravestones to mow around, you have to weed-eat around everything, and then you have to make sure you blow the grass off the gravestones or somebody will be upset. So it’s a job that can get quite tedious.”

“How were we marketing the job opening?” Commissioner Hilda Willis asked about the downtown position from last fiscal year.

Boaz said he believed Jenny Kindy, Main Street coordinator, posted the opening on the town’s website and Facebook page late last year.

“We did get several applicants. We met with four or five, and out of the ones we met with, there was one that we actually offered the job to, but then he decided he only wanted full-time work,” said Boaz. “That was six months ago in a different world.”

Would the town still need to buy a new mower to do the rest of the municipal grass if the cemetery was outsourced, asked the mayor.

No, answered Boaz. The town has two mowers right now, and just one needs replacing. If Public Works weren’t doing the cemetery, too, then the one mower would suffice for the other jobs. That mower was purchased when the town took over care of the cemetery in July 2017.

“How long would the contract last?” asked the mayor.

“If I were the contractor, I would want a multi-year deal,” Boaz. “I would expect them to do nothing less.” He said the contractor might buy a new piece or two of equipment for the job, and the contract would need to last long enough to make the purchase worthwhile.

Commissioner Kim Quinn said she would be in favor of accepting multiple quotes to check out. Public Works needs to have a checklist of duties to handle around town, and if this frees of workers to handle those things, then that sounds good.

The commissioners agreed to listen to quotes at a future meeting.