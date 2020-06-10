Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The Pilot Mountain Police Department has released the following incident/investigation reports:

• Sandra McMillian, of Howard Street, reported a larceny on Feb. 17. She said between 10:30 a.m. the day before and 12:40 that day, someone came on the property and took two gas cans. The cans were valued at $15 and $7 respectively.

• Lora Griffin, of Key Street, reported a case of identity theft on Feb. 18. She said that someone had changed account and routing numbers on her bank account. No sum was given for reported cash lost.

• Wanda Kirkman, of Mount Airy, reported the loss of a wallet at a restaurant on Feb. 18. She said she had eaten at Cousin Gary’s on Key Street around noon and left a small, blue wallet (valued at $20). When she returned, the wallet was gone. Inside the wallet was an ATM card for BB&T, Social Security card, driver’s license and a couple of dollars in cash.

• Francis Burroughs, of U.S. 52 Bypass, reported a break-in on Feb. 26. She said between 6:30 p.m. the night before and 7:30 a.m. that day someone forced open the front door. No items were listed as missing on the report.

• Glennie Dodd, of Academy Street, reported a theft on March 1. She said that someone took an undisclosed amount of money without authorization between Feb. 22-26.

• Ace Heating and Cooling, on Marion Street, reported a theft on March 3. The company said someone stole a heat pump from the parking area behind the building. The Trane 3.5-ton heat pump was valued at $1,500.

• The Armfield Civic and Recreation Center reported a theft on March 12. The center said between Feb. 20-27 someone stole landscaping equipment from the park area off U.S. 52 Bypass. The Leinback soil pulverizer (48-inch) was valued at $1,754.

• Jeffrey Medley, of Westfield, reported trespassing at a residence on Stephens Street May 4. He said the unnamed person was on property that the subject knowingly was not allowed upon around 2 p.m. The suspect was not named on the report.

The Police Department released the following citations:

• Angeline Christine Salazar, 35, of Austin, Texas, was given a citation Feb. 11 after a traffic stop for an alleged burned out tail light. The officer charged Salazar with having a fictitious license plate on a 2003 Chevrolet station wagon.

• Zavier Christian Simmons, 24, of Brims Grove Road, was cited Feb. 14 for having a 1991 Chevy truck parked on Main Street near Depot Street without a license plate or valid title. A check also revealed that Simmons did not have vehicle insurance, and another citation was issued for that, the report claims.

• Daniel Shawn Collins, 39, Davis Street, was pulled over Feb. 15 when the officer said his view of the license plate was partially obstructed by a plate cover. Once he had a chance to view the plate, the officer said the registration came back at canceled and that the suspect had no car insurance, so citations were issued for both.

• Yvette Daniels Jessup, 59, of Christian Drive, Pinnacle, was pulled over Feb. 15. The officer said a license plate cover “that was making it impossible to read” the numbers. When he checked her registration, it was expired, as was the vehicle inspection.

• Brandi Nicole Kennedy, 23, of Winston-Salem, was ticketed for speeding Feb. 16 after the officer reportedly clocked the 2010 Toyota passenger car traveling 54 mph in a 35 zone.

• Alma Leticia Martinez, 34, of N.C. 268, was cited after a minor vehicle collision Feb. 19 on Old Westfield Road near the U.S. 52 Bypass ramp. The officer reported that Martinez pulled her 2007 Chevy out into the path of another vehicle, willfully failing to yield right of way. There was possible minor injury to the second driver, he reported; a juvenile in the car was not hurt and was transported over to Pilot Mountain Middle School.

• Caleigh Ann Nagle, 19, of N.C. 268, was issued citations Feb. 29 after the officer reported that when he ran the plate, the title was blank, the registration was fictitious, and there was no insurance on the Oldsmobile car he was driving.

• Tony Wayne Goins, 44, of Shinault Road, was stopped on Key Street Feb. 29. He was cited on charges of driving without a license and driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended license plate.