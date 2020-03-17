City hall, museum among new closures

The CDC has recommended all gatherings of 50 or more people be suspended, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an order banning all gatherings of 100 people or more. The White House has taken that one step further, recommending no gatherings of 10 or more people.

As a result, a number of area organizations have canceled meetings and activities, and businesses have closed or altered schedules. Here is a listing of many of those changes.

Monday afternoon, the CDC officially recommended all gatherings of 10 or more people be suspended. That followed a recommendation from North Carolina officials that all gatherings of 50 or more people — even outdoors — be avoided for at least the next eight weeks.

Other events being canceled or postponed, include:

• Pilot Mountain’s Mayfest has been postpone indefinitely.

• Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has canceled all remaining programs in March.

• The March 26 meeting of the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority has been canceled.

• The 11th annual Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, scheduled for April 3-4 at Surry Community College in Dobson, has been postponed, though a make-up date has not been selected.

• The Mount Airy Ministerial Association’s remaining Lenten Services as well as the community wide Good Friday Service. The remaining Lenten services had been scheduled for March 18, March 25, April 1, and April 8 at Central United Methodist Church and the Good Friday service was slated for April 10 at Franklin Heights United Methodist Church.

• The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce’s Excellence in Business Awards, scheduled for March 19, has been postponed indefinitely.

• Betty Lynn’s appearances at the Andy Griffith Museum on March 20 and on April 17 have been canceled.

• The March 22 Quiz Bowl, scheduled for The Andy Griffith Playhouse, had been canceled.

• The Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Surry County Parks & Recreation and scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Fisher River Park in Dobson, has been canceled.

• The Carroll County, Virginia, school system has postponed its kindergarten registration and the accepting of the 2020-2021 pre-kindergarten applications. A new date has not been released.

Public agencies and businesses closing or altering operations include:

• All restaurants in North Carolina have been ordered closed to dine-in service by Gov. Roy Cooper. Many are still offering drive-through, pick-up, or curbside service.

• Mount Airy has closed City Hall to the public. Business should be done by email or phone. Visitors to the police department will be limited to the lobby. City public restrooms are closed.

• The Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy is closed until further notice. This include the Old Time Music Heritage Hall and all movie presentations.

• The Andy Griffith Museum remains open, but only 10 people at a time are allowed in the facility.

• The weekly Merry Go Round music show has been moved from the Earle Theatre to WPAQ until further notice.

• Dobson has closed its town hall to the public. Business should be done by email or phone. Visitors to the police department will be limited to the lobby. Town public restrooms are closed.

• The Mount Airy Museum of Natural History has closed until further notice.

• Belk has closed its store until further notice.

• The Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy has been closed temporarily.

• The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has suspended visitation and volunteer services. “This suspension is being done on a day-to-day basis. However, this suspension could last as long as two weeks or more,” Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said. “The decision is being implemented to follow recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”

• The Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain remains open for members. However, no new members will be accepted over the next two weeks, nor will anyone be allowed to use the facilities with a guest pass during that time period. All group meetings, practices, and gatherings will be eliminated, and all fitness classes will be eliminated for two weeks.

• Northern Wellness and Fitness Center is open regular hours, but all classes and programs have been temporarily suspended.

• The Mount Airy News has closed its office to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the paper do so by phone or email.

• Surry Electric Membership Corporation has closed its office to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the firm do so by phone or email or at the drive-through window. Additionally, the company has said it will temporarily suspend all account turn-offs due to non-payment.

• The Surry County government center is asking anyone needing to do business with the county to utilize telephone or email to do so.

• All programs at the Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, through at least March 30 have been canceled and the office closed; all programs scheduled at the Reynolds Homestead Community Enrichment Center and Creative Arts Center through April 30 also have been canceled. Individuals registered for activities requiring an advance payment will be contacted about program credit and refund options.

Do you have a cancellation or postponement? Send those to jpeters@mtairynews.com and we’ll post online and in our print editions.

