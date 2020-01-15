Pilot park to be featured in Our State

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Pilot Mountain will be featured in an upcoming article in Our State magazine, according to a local tourism official.

Jessica Icenhour Roberts, executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority, appeared before the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners Monday night to give an update on tourism in the town and Surry County as a whole.

Roberts said she attended the 22nd-annual Best of Our State event in Pinehurst Jan. 3-5. She was one of the guests of the magazine and was able to promote the county to a group of more than 800 attendees. She had dinner with the publisher and editor-in-chief and spoke about possible story angles.

Now the editor, Elizabeth Hudson, said Our State will feature Pilot Mountain in the March edition.

Roberts told the board that Hudson has announced that the magazine will explore “a familiar and favorite place in North Carolina that was referred to as Mount Pilot on the Andy Griffith show.”

“They are going to talk about the history of the state park and talk about the swimming pool that was once at the mountain and a pavilion for dance parties,” Roberts told the board.

“Elizabeth Hudson visited Pilot Mountain last year on Jan. 24 with the features editor, and I was able to set up several things that day for her and the features editor from Durham,” she said. “This will be a great story for our area.”

• In September Our State did a feature called Brewery Adventures, looking a ways to have fun and also visit a craft brewery around the Piedmont. The feature photo for the story was the big pinnacle of Pilot Mountain.

The leading entry implores readers to take a hike at the state park, catch a sunset from the peak, then head up to downtown Mount Airy to visit White Elephant Beer Co.

• Perri Ormont Blumberg, of Southern Living magazine, called the tourism authority last week, Roberts noted.

“Perri … did a feature on the squad car tours in Mount Airy,” she told the board. “It went out online and was posted on Facebook to over 3 million followers and Twitter to over 710,000 people, as well.

As of Wednesday, the article had received 8,200 likes, 1,125 comments and 5,700 shares on Facebook.

• Just that morning, Roberts said, the MSN home page reposted a Dec. 3 article on America’s best long weekend escapes and names Wilmington to the Yadkin Valley as #4 on its list. It specifically mentions JOLO Winery and Vineyards outside Pilot Mountain, she added.

“We are getting several hundreds of requests for visitors guides and wine trail brochures today and this week as this article has reappeared,” she said.

• Surry County has landed a large motorcycle rally for this summer.

Fire & Iron M.C. is a national motorcycle club for firefighters. The group holds rallies each year, and this year one event will be based at White Sulphur Springs to handle the expected 1,200 to 1,500 bikers.

For the time frame June 23-28, Roberts said rooms are already booked up all over Mount Airy, and so the Tourism Development Authority is directing folks to Pilot Mountain, too, with mention of the state park.

These folks are looking for tours and other things to do while they are here, she said.

• Bikes of a different kind will be passing through the area on Oct. 4.

Cycle North Carolina is organizing a seven-day Mountains to Coast Ride this October that starts in Sparta and will pass through Surry County. Roberts said she doesn’t know the exact route yet, but hopes that it comes through Mount Airy/Pilot Mountain as that weekend will have a planned food truck event.

Roberts said some of the highlights of tourism’s impact from 2018 include:

• The travel and tourism industry directly employs more than 860 people in Surry County.

• Total payroll proceeds generated by the tourism industry in the county were $20.26 million.

• State tax revenue generated in Surry County totaled $7.23 million through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income.

• About $2.83 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.

“In the past eight years, our tourism expenditures have grown 43.2%, from $95.02 million to $130.9 million.”

In 2018, North Carolina enjoyed $25.3 billion in total spending, an increase of 5.6% from 2017. That set a record for the state. She didn’t have the latest figures for 2019.

That breaks down to about $3.5 million in state tax revenues and $2.1 million in tax revenues to the municipalities and the 100 counties every day.

Jessica Icenhour Roberts, executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority, speaks to the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners Monday night

Commissioner Donna Kiger, far right, speaks and the Pilot Mountain board turns to listen Monday. From left are Commissioners Hilda Willis and Kimberly Quinn, Mayor Evan Cockerham, Commissioner Scott Needham and Kiger.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

