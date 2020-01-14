Pilot moving forward with streetscape

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Pilot Mountain officials are moving forward with a streetscape plan that includes shifting power lines off Main Street.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has the eastern half of Main Street on its list of projects for repaving this year, noted Town Manager Michael Boaz. That will be from the intersection at Key Street (N.C. 268) east to Old U.S. 52.

Then next year the DOT will resurface from Key Street west past East Surry High School to Old U.S. 52 again.

Boaz said he would hope that the DOT plans this for the summer vacation so that it doesn’t disrupt traffic at the high school during session.

What happens after that is up to the town Board of Commissioners, he told officials at Monday night’s meeting.

Pilot Mountain has been planning this streetscape for a long time, Boaz said on Tuesday. Architects have been creating drawings for a year. When those sketches were done, the plans were submitted to the DOT for approval because Main Street is under state control.

The DOT said it had concerns about stormwater management solutions and didn’t want to be part of the plan.

What was the plan? Instead of having all the rainwater fully redirected into storm basins and sent into the wastewater treatment plant, much of that run-off could be redirected toward “tree pits,” or areas where trees stand with deep roots that can absorb some of that water instead of dumping it all into the sewage lines.

This isn’t a plan that the DOT has experience with, so the state would prefer not to be involved, said Boaz. If the town wants to do it, then the town should take over ownership of the street.

Boaz said the town could wait until after the paving project is completed, then take over so that it doesn’t have to worry about repaving for several years.

He added that the DOT paving will not include any sidewalk repair or curb and gutter work.

Commissioner Hilda Willis asked what kind of financial burden would come from owning the street.

Not much on an annual basis, Boaz answered. The town already takes care of snow removal and salting. The DOT’s top priorities are the interstates and highways, then main roads, so it can be a while before the DOT gets to Main Street; therefore, the town has just gone ahead and cleared the street on its own. The state will continue to keep up Key Street (N.C. 268).

He added that taking control of the street means the town wouldn’t have to get DOT approval for sidewalk changes, street lights or deciding where the town should or should not have stoplights — except for the Key Street intersection.

Wouldn’t taking over the street add some money each year with the Powell bill, asked Mayor Evan Cockerham.

Powell bill monies are used to help fund paving costs for municipal-owned streets, but Boaz said this amount wouldn’t cover what it would be to pave all 2.3 miles of Main. He said that based off the DOT’s formula per mile, the town might only get about $3,500 a year. If the road needs paving in 15 years, that would only be a total of $52,500.

On the other hand, he pointed out, the state’s plan for redoing stormwater catch basins would be much more expensive, so there is a savings now.

After further discussion, the commissioners voted to take over Main Street once the paving work is finished next year.

Power lines

A part of the streetscape plan calls for tearing up the old sidewalks from Key to Academy streets, burying standard power lines underground, then putting in new sidewalks as well as decorative light poles, benches and planters.

These electrical lines would be the kind that power the street lights and speakers, noted Boaz. But it doesn’t include the larger transmission lines that wouldn’t go underground.

The question remains of what to do with them.

Two ideas that came out of discussions were putting up decorative poles that would hold only the transmission lines or relocating those lines away from Main onto Pine Street.

The project cost with the decorative pole option would be around $700,000, while the relocation plan would cost about $1.2 million.

Did this discussion come up at a meeting where she was out of town, asked Willis.

Yes, answered the mayor. The consensus at that time was that the aesthetic difference wouldn’t be enough if the lines weren’t moved. The board felt like it would regret it later that the town didn’t do this when the sidewalk is being torn up.

An engineer from Duke Power would have to design a way to move the lines off Main, said Boaz. The fee that Duke would expect for this service is $17,280 paid up front.

The town already has about about $6,000 set aside in fund balance for the streetscape project from fundraisers.

If the town approves the engineering fees, then it is pretty much obligating itself to this second option of moving lines, isn’t it, Willis asked.

The town board can always change its mind before the DOT paving project is complete next year, said Boaz, but the engineering design fee is nonrefundable.

Commissioner Scott Needham made a motion to approve the design costs, and the motion carried.

The Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners recognizes the East Surry football team for its state championship season during Monday night’s meeting. With the certificate of recognition are, from left, Commissioner Hilda Willis; East students Joshua Joyce, Jefferson Boaz and Tristan Harless; Mayor Evan Cockerham; and Commissioners Donna Kiger, Scott Needham and Kimberly Quinn. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMGP3950_filtered.jpg The Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners recognizes the East Surry football team for its state championship season during Monday night’s meeting. With the certificate of recognition are, from left, Commissioner Hilda Willis; East students Joshua Joyce, Jefferson Boaz and Tristan Harless; Mayor Evan Cockerham; and Commissioners Donna Kiger, Scott Needham and Kimberly Quinn. Jeff Linville | The News East Surry athletes, from left, Joshua Joyce, Jefferson Boaz and Tristan Harless are congratulated by Michelle Fallin, Pilot Mountain Civic Club, as she presents a $250 check from the club for the school’s athletic department to principal Jared Jones. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMGP3952_filtered.jpg East Surry athletes, from left, Joshua Joyce, Jefferson Boaz and Tristan Harless are congratulated by Michelle Fallin, Pilot Mountain Civic Club, as she presents a $250 check from the club for the school’s athletic department to principal Jared Jones. Jeff Linville | The News The town of Pilot Mountain is looking to remove visible power lines from Main Street as part of a streetscape plan that could cost $1.2 million. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_0168.jpg The town of Pilot Mountain is looking to remove visible power lines from Main Street as part of a streetscape plan that could cost $1.2 million. Dean Palmer | Special to The News

