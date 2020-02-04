Eagles advance in state wrestling

CLAREMONT — Surry Central’s wrestling team won twice Tuesday evening to advance in the 2A dual-team playoffs.

The Golden Eagles are now in the Final Four of the West Region, and one of eight teams still alive in the state 2A tournament.

Central, 26-3 to start the day, is the top seed from the Western Piedmont Conference, while East Henderson, 25-5, was the second seed out of its conference.

“They had wrestled a lot of tough competition,” coach Stephen Priddy pointed out.

The Eagles gave up forfeits at 170 pounds and heavyweight, which gave East Henderson 12 points.

In the matches themselves, however, the Eagles had six pins and outscored the lower seed 44-18.

Starting at 126 pounds, Johnny Hernandez pinned Maybin Grant in the first period.

At 132, Jaylon Jones lost to Nathan Green in the second period to make it 6-6.

At 138, Spencer LeClair lost a close decision to Jacob Mathis temporarily giving East Henderson a 9-6 lead.

At 145, Eduardo Padilla pinned Wesley Murray in the first period. At 152, Jeremiah Price pinned Tanner Coggins in the third period.

At 160, Karson Crouse won a decision over Tucker Marshall.

After the 170 forfeit, at 182, Sam Whitaker got a first-period pin of Brandon Langford. At 195, Steven Campbell likewise pinned Nathan Byrnside in the first.

At 220, Marvin Hernandez lost in the second frame to Grayson Parker, then came the forfeit at heavyweight to give East Henderson 12 points.

At 106, Carter Snow earned a near fall in the second against Brady Mathis for five points.

At 113 Alex Kinton lost a close decision to Zac Joyce. Then Brendon Pack closed out the match with a third-period pin of Ethan Heatherley at 120.

That made it 44-30, and Central (then 27-3) advanced to take on Madison: only 16-7, but fresh off an upset of the host school, Bunker Hill (28-4).

Round Two

Surry Central would defeat the Patriots from Marshall by a 45-36 margin where the Eagles held an early lead and then saw it shrink.

Beginning at 132, Hernandez won a decision over Tocoma Reda for a 3-0 start.

At 138, LeClair pinned Gage Chandler in the third period for a 9-0 lead.

At 145 Jeremiah Price pinned Isaac Gosnell in the third period to make it 15-0.

At 152 Padilla was pinned with just 3 seconds left in the match to Daniel Larada.

At 160 Crouse pinned Trevor Szabo in the third period to make it 21-6.

At 170 Whitaker pinned Damian Borowski. Then Steven Campbell pinned Payton Hall at 182 to make it 33-6.

At the midway point, the Eagles had a commanding lead that would prove to win the match when the Patriots gave away two forfeits at the lower weights.

At 195 Aaron Cave lost to James Calloway. At 220 Hernandez lost to Connor Foley. After a forfeit at heavyweight, the Eagles had given up 18 straight points to see the lead drop to 33-24.

However, Madison gave up forfeit right back at 106 to Snow.

Kinton lost at 113 to Zachary Morrow, but Pack received a forfeit at 120 to seal the deal.

Jones lost to Cody Jamerson to finish the night.

“I’m very proud of my guys,” said coach Priddy. “The team wrestled well. Several guys went 2-0 tonight.”

Hernandez, Price, Crouse, Whitaker and Campbell all won both matches.

“They had a lot of nerves, and they overcame those and really wrestled hard,” he said.

Next Up

Surry Central (now 28-3) will be wrestling again Thursday evening, but Priddy wasn’t sure yet where he would be and who his opponent might be.

The first team would be whoever came out of the four-team pod at R-S Central, he explained. That included the home team, North Forsyth, Pisgah and Ledford.

If the Eagles win, the regional final would be between the winners from the other side of the bracket.

West Wilkes beat South Point in the first round, but tied with Central Academy in the second round and lost on criteria, according to the Wilkes Journal-Patriot.

Central Academy would take on the winner of the final pod that included Fred T. Foard (42-0) and West Lincoln (21-2). If Surry Central wins its first match Thursday, then the second match would be against whomever survives between Central Academy, Foard and West Lincoln.

The final winner on Thursday is the West Region 2A champion and will compete in the state championship.

