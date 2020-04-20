Voting ends for GOAT second round

Things are tightening up in our brackets for your choice as basketball’s GOAT (greatest of all-time).

We have now made it through two rounds of voting, and the dust has settled, revealing our Sweet Sixteen of contenders.

First off, let me apologize that a couple of the brackets were misaligned in the second round, pitting some higher seeds against each other instead of against the lowest remaining seeds.

That led to Bill Russell, my #9 overall pick, facing off against Michael Jordan, instead of Chris Paul (#24). It also had John Stockton (#11) against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (#2) instead of Reggie Miller (#22). So two of my top 12 seeds were knocked out before the Sweet 16.

So here is how the voting went in the round (with my original ranking on the front):

1. Michael Jordan beat Russell

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar over Stockton

3. LeBron James over Karl Malone

4. Wilt Chamberlain over Dr. J

5. Tim Duncan over Jerry West

6. Larry Bird over Charles Barkley

7. Magic Johnson over Patrick Ewing

16. Shaquille O’Neal over Oscar Robertson (#8)

17. Hakeem Olajuwon over Scottie Pippen

18. Moses Malone over Gary Payton

19. Kobe Bryant over Dwyane Wade

21. Kevin Durant over David Robinson

23. Dirk Nowitzki over John Havlicek

24. Chris Paul over Russell Westbrook

32. Steve Nash over Kevin Garnett (#20)

26. Stephen Curry over Reggie Miller

So going by my own rankings, the second round only had two upsets and no ties.

Oscar Robertson is often mentioned in the conversation for GOAT, but he had the misfortune of being paired off with one of the two most unstoppable forces in the game’s history (with Wilt).

Despite Oscar’s all-around greatness, Shaq would not be denied — which is kind of how his scoring went.

The other is more of a surprise as Steve Nash upset Kevin Garnett.

Garnett was a 15-time All-Star and made nine All-NBA and 12 All-Defensive teams. He was both a league MVP and a defensive player of the year. He also finished in the top five in MVP voting four other seasons.

Nash had a great peak and won two MVP awards, but he had a slow start and didn’t become an All-Star until his fifth season.

The first round had three upsets and two ties. And only one of those five is still around.

Patrick Ewing (#33) beat Elgin Baylor (#10), but lost to Magic Johnson. And let’s face it, Elgin wasn’t beating Magic, either, so it didn’t much matter which won.

Reggie Miller (#44) pulled off an upset against James Harden (#22), but couldn’t keep that streak going against fellow sharpshooter Stephen Curry. It would have been interesting to have Curry versus Harden, but I guess we’ll never know how that vote would have gone.

Russell Westbrook (#38) upset Elvin Hayes (#28), a guy I admitted I have never seen play, but his career stats are very impressive.

But Westbrook couldn’t keep that momentum going against Winston-Salem native Chris Paul (#24).

Jason Kidd and Gary Payton wound up in a tie. I don’t think it mattered much which one moved on because they faced off against one of the best centers in the game in Moses Malone (#18).

So which person is still alive from that group? Dirk Nowitzki (#23) was almost upset by Clyde Drexler (#43). But I gave the tie to the higher seed, and Dirk went on to beat Havlicek (#27). I don’t like his chances of going any further though.

Why? Well, let’s look at the matchups in the brackets at this point.

Michael Jordan takes on Moses Malone. Between the two we have 27 All-Star appearances and eight league MVP awards. That’s star power.

Chris Paul faces off against Shaq, two complete opposites. The winner takes on the winner of Jordan/Malone.

Nowitzki goes against the Big Fundamental, Tim Duncan.

Kareem faces another stellar big man, Hakeem, The winner takes on Duncan/Nowitzki.

Wilt Chamberlain faces Steve Nash. The winner takes on either Magic or Kevin Durant.

The best shooter of the ’80s against the best shooter today as Larry Bird faces Stephen Curry.

The Bird/Curry winner advances to face either LeBron James or Kobe Bryant.

It doesn’t matter how I ranked them. It only matters how the readers vote. And remember, the ballot cast in each round is another chance to enter the drawing for a $100 prize.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

