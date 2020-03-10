Cards down Vikings in 5 innings

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The day was warmer, and so were the bats as East Surry chased North Wilkes off the diamond in five innings.

Last Friday, the Cardinals beat Surry Central as the temperature fell to 37 degrees by game’s end. Even though the Cards scored 12 runs in that one, many of the runs were due to walks, errors and wild pitches rather than sharp hitting.

That wasn’t the case in a 14-4 beating put on the Vikings.

“We swung the bats pretty well,” said coach Chad Freeman. “We still need to improve some of our situational stuff.”

Asked for an example, Freeman said there were a couple of times the team had runners on first and second with no one out. It is a fundamental staple of East Surry baseball that the next batter put down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners over a base.

On neither occasion was the batter able to get the bunt down properly and move the runner to third base.

There are just so many ways to score a runner from third, said the coach.

The Cards proved that in this one. They scored a baserunner with a single, double, triple, hit batter, sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

That’s why it is so important to do the fundamental job and move the runner over, said Freeman.

The Cards scored at least one run in all five innings.

In the bottom of the first, Carson Willoughby started things off with a single, then Seth Keener singled to put runners on the corners. Jefferson Boaz walked to load the bases.

After a strikeout and a shallow fly ball that wasn’t deep enough to score the runner, it looked like the Vikings just might escape.

Then an inside pitch nicked Folger Boaz and forced a run home. Then Landon Stevens sent a hard bouncer to the left side that the second baseman couldn’t reach to drive in two runs for a 3-0 lead.

Jefferson Boaz had a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second.

In the bottom half, Willoughby again got a rally started with a single.

While standing on deck, Keener said to his teammates that the center fielder was playing too shallow, and he was going to take the pitch deep. The senior followed through with a long fly ball to center that went over the fielder’s head and resulted in an RBI triple.

One out later, a wild pitch allowed Keener to scamper home for a 5-0 lead.

Boaz sent the side down in order again, and Freeman said he had already decided that Jefferson would come out at that point.

In the bottom of the third, Folger Boaz walked, took second on a wild pitch and took third on a ground-out.

Then Dillon Mosley lifted a long fly ball down the first-base line for a sacrifice fly that easily scored the runner to make it 6-0.

The Cards could have had more, but stranded three runners. Kyler Jessup walked, Willoughby hit another single and Keener worked a walk from a 2-2 count. However, the next batter struck out.

“Jefferson gave us three good innings,” said Freeman. That was just a short outing to keep him from getting rusty since he hadn’t pitched in days and won’t pitch again until Saturday at South Stanly.

Unfortunately, he added, the team made some physical and mental mistakes when Dillon Mosley took the mound, and the senior felt some frustration.

The Cards started the fourth inning with an error that let Nathan Childers go all the way to second. Dalton Miller followed with an RBI double. After a strikeout, Seth Hall hit an RBI single to center to make it 6-2.

In the bottom half, East Surry got back-to-back walks, then Landon Stevens beat out a double-play relay to put runners on the corners. Mosley helped his own cause with an RBI double to make it 7-2.

In the fifth inning, Mosley walked the ninth-place hitter. Then the lead0ff man hit a ball back to the pitcher that he couldn’t handle to put two on.

A drive to left field was misjudged for an error to load the bases. Dalton Miller hit a two-run single to left. Then Miller and the baserunner in front of him pulled off a double steal to have two in scoring position with no one out.

Coach Freeman turned to his dugout and told the players and assistant coaches that he wasn’t pulling Mosley. The senior would have to dig down and get himself out of this jam.

The next batter swung at a low pitch and struck out. As the ball bounced in the dirt, the batter took off for first. Bullington checked the runner at third and then threw to first for the out.

The third-base runner raced for home and the relay back from Folger Boaz was perfect and allowed the catcher to apply the tag just in time for a double play. The Cards got out of the inning without any more damage and a 7-4 advantage.

In the bottom of the fifth, Willoughby made it 4-4 on the night with a leadoff homer to right field. Keener followed with a single to center. Jefferson Boaz walked. Bullington hit a 2-2 pitch to deep center for a two-run double to make it 10-4.

A ground-out moved Bullington to third, then Evan McCreary hit a long single to left to score the runner.

Landon Stevens singled to left. Mosley singled up the middle to score McCreary, making 12-4.

Jessup hit a liner that just cleared the glove of the leaping shortstop to load the bases. Willoughby hit a hard shot at the pitcher who got a glove down, but only deflected toward the shortstop, giving everyone time to advance. A run scored, and the bases were still loaded.

Keener then hit a single to left-center that drove in the final run of a 14-4 victory.

Freeman was happy for Keener, one of the team’s pitchers who is having to play designated hitter right now.

Unfortunately for Seth, the doctors have shut him down pitching as a precaution so he will miss the first half of the season, said the coach. Despite the injury, Seth has been showing senior leadership by being vocal, working in practice, and performing on the field with his batting.

“It was good to pick up the win tonight,” Freeman said. “We weren’t as sharp as we had been the first week.” The team made some physical mistakes, some mental mistakes.

“The team got good at-bats up and down the lineup,” he said. “It helps not to have to rely on one person to produce offense. The guy behind you can do it just as much as you can.”

The team hosts West Wilkes today before heading to South Stanly on Saturday.

East Surry’s Carson Willoughby (10) scores from first on a triple from Seth Keener in the second inning against North Wilkes. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JEFF9418_filtered.jpg East Surry’s Carson Willoughby (10) scores from first on a triple from Seth Keener in the second inning against North Wilkes. Jeff Linville | The News Jefferson Boaz (20) gives the Cardinals three scoreless innings before coming out Tuesday night. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JEFF9437_filtered.jpg Jefferson Boaz (20) gives the Cardinals three scoreless innings before coming out Tuesday night. Jeff Linville | The News East’s Landon Stevens (11) hits a two-run single through the right side in the bottom of the first inning. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JEFF9389_filtered.jpg East’s Landon Stevens (11) hits a two-run single through the right side in the bottom of the first inning. Jeff Linville | The News Seth Keener (1) slides into home off a wild pitch as teammate Hoyt Bullington (8) looks on. https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JEFF9423_filtered.jpg Seth Keener (1) slides into home off a wild pitch as teammate Hoyt Bullington (8) looks on. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.