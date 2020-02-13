Tech goes up, but tastes go down

The great thing about technology is how far things go and how much better they can become.

And yet sometimes the public just doesn’t care about better. And that drives me crazy.

For example, there was a time when I was absolutely thrilled to hear about CDs. The boost in music quality and extreme improvement in longevity over cassette tapes in my car made me a quick convert.

Did it upset me that I had 200 cassette tapes in my collection by that point? Heck yes. I bought the right to listen to those songs, so when a better version of those albums came out, I felt like the music company owed me a free CD.

But while I might have griped, I still bought the CDs because they were so much nicer.

Then the next step I heard about was an SACD or super-audio compact disc. These suckers were supposed to have even more amazing sound and make better use of the Dolby 5.1 surround sound systems that many of us put in our homes in the 1990s.

So what happened? Well, the public shrugged and decided it didn’t want better audio than CDs and SACDs never took off.

Part of the issue is that an SACD couldn’t play on most standard CD players.

But now we have Blu-ray discs that not only hold a lot more data than a CD, but the discs themselves are more durable. It would be easy to bring out an advanced audio format that plays through a Blu-ray device, but that will never happen.

Why? Because kids and young adults are okay with worse audio.

The early iPods didn’t have much memory space so the digital recordings loaded onto the players were downgraded in quality so that more songs could fit on the same hard drive.

Some folks were loading files that were only using 128 kilobits per second, which is like listening to something on a weak radio station; and others went worse at 96 kilobits per second.

How many kilobits does a CD read? Try 1,400 per second. Some audio software will allow you to make an mp3 of a CD file at a rate as high as 320 kbps, but that still means compression of the sound, a small loss of audio data.

Now look at what is happening with the camera industry.

In April 2000, Nikon stock had a value of $39.40 per share. On Jan. 4, 2014, the price was $30.27 per share. As of Wednesday the stock price was $11.15.

So what has happened in the past 20 years to make the one-time leader in cameras fall so far?

The growth of the iPhone. In June 2009 the iPhone 3GS came out and sold 1 million units in a week.

Sure, the phone had a 3 megapixel camera that wasn’t anywhere near as good as the 10.2 MP good-quality shots coming from Nikon’s D3000 that launched about three weeks after the iPhone 3GS.

Nikon had a flash, three shots per second, better low-light sensitivity and could be used with a tripod to take night photos.

But the iPhone was easy, even if it was worse.

As future versions of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones were introduced, fewer and fewer people were spending money on a lower-priced “consumer” camera.

Cameras like the Canon PowerShot and the Nikon CoolPix had been the go-to choice for point-and-shoot convenience in the price range between $130-$200.

I got an iPhone 5 for $200 that had a camera in addition to all the cool apps and WiFi ability. Yeah, it’s easy to see why sales dropped for the PowerShot and CoolPix; it was all about the economics.

What I never would have expected, however, is that kids would start to be so used to low-quality cell phone photos that they would lose interest in high-quality photography.

For five years I was the sports editor here and routinely posted shots from the sporting events I covered on our Facebook page.

Now I didn’t have the most expensive gear, but I tried to get the best I could on a tight budget. And I like to think that I got better as a photographer with daily practice.

Sometimes I would post a photo of some high school athlete that looked so nice that I felt a sense of pride.

Since the photos were up on social media, some kids would click on the photo and choose to make it their profile picture. I never minded this; in fact, I enjoyed knowing that they liked my work.

Some others, however, left me baffled. I could tag the athlete in a jaw-dropping action like leaping for a TD catch or twisting for a basketball shot or hitting the game-winning homer in softball. Did the athlete choose this as a profile photo?

No, the picture featured would be a selfie shot into a mirror in a dimly lit bathroom, with toiletry items scattered in plain view on the sink counter and toothpaste residue on the mirror. The incandescent light bulbs would make the person’s skin look yellow like he/she was suffering from jaundice.

And yet this is the photo chosen to represent the teen to the world.

Sure, smart phones are getting smarter all the time. I upgraded to the new iPhone 11 and gave my 8+ to my dad because I wanted the new camera system. And it really is amazing how far these cameras have come.

In fact, I don’t have a macro lens for extreme up-close shooting. If I have to take a photo of something less than 2 feet from me, I might as well pull out the iPhone. I do this for things like close-up shots of electric guitars I am repairing.

Still, these phones can’t compare (at least not yet) to a decent digital camera. And those models are getting smarter, too.

My Pentax KP camera can use GPS to help me take photos of constellations at night. It has an app to sync to my phone so I can send a favorite image right to my iPhone 11 without waiting to get back to the computer.

The problem for people at Nikon, Canon and Pentax is that the fancy cameras with the awesome features all cost at least $700 and more likely $900 to $1,000.

How do you get a young, budding photographer to shell out that kind of money for camera when a new smart phone costs as much these days and does a decent job on photos?

The camera companies better figure it out or the nice enthusiast cameras will disappear like the PowerShots.

Jeff Linville News Editor https://www.pilotmountainnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Jeff-new-mug-RGB.jpg Jeff Linville News Editor

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.