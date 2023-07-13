Cuts to education hurts everyone

To the Editor,

In setting the county budget for the coming year the Stokes County commissioners cited a “strong mandate” not to raise taxes. In setting the education budget for the coming year, commissioner decreased by $800,000 the amount the Interim County Manager Amber Brown had recommended to keep the budget at the same level as the previous year. The Board of Education chair indicated that this will likely mean cuts in personal and programs. Commissioners did not say if education cuts were because of lower revenue or whether the funds were needed for other county programs.

Schools will not have funds to replace worn, torn, or lost books in either classrooms or libraries. Access to books is critical when developing reading skills in the early grades.

When needed expenditures are delayed there can be a domino effect of problems. For example, if books and computers were damaged by roof leaks, as may occur with aging buildings when repairs and maintenance are delayed, there may not be contingency funds to replace them. Again, books are essential for a quality education.

With cuts in personnel the first to go will be teacher aides in elementary classrooms which means that there will be less individualized instruction for both gifted and struggling students. Drops in scores on state mandated tests on reading and math proficiency are likely.

While other counties in the state will be investing in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) courses for students to increase future employment skills, Stokes County will not be following this trend. Instead, our students can aim at the blue collar jobs that are always open. If students don’t have skills for jobs that earn enough to provide them with housing, health care and food, the county as a whole suffers with a lower tax base leading to less revenue to fund county services.

Starving our schools of needed funds hurts us all.

Nancy W. Boles

Walnut Cove