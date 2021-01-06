Time for strict mask enforcement

To the Editor,

For my birthday on Dec. 26, we shopped at Hanes Mall and dined at Applebee’s. Unbeknownst to us, the outing proved sickening, literally. Out of our nine, six have COVID-19 – my two only children, my only granddaughter, husband, and me. Do you understand my fear or helplessness?

I live in North Carolina but have a home in Connecticut. I spent December in North Carolina. While here, I was appalled to see the number of people and businesses that don’t adhere to Gov. Cooper’s mandate to wear masks or wear (them) properly. Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Cracker Barrel, Hobby Lobby are a few of the businesses I visited. Employees wear mask, but some improperly. What’s being done – nothing.

Posted at these establishment are notices — masks are mandatory unless for medical conditions. People, if you can’t or won’t wear a mask, stay home. Otherwise, wear a mask. Businesses, enforce the mandate.

Since March, I have traveled throughout New England and spent Thanksgiving in New Yourk City (traveling from Greensboro to New York). I wear masks in public (indoors and out), hand sanitize religiously, and social distance. I am the epitome of careful and hadn’t contracted the virus until now. New Englanders are very serious about their state-ordered mandate of wearing masks (correctly), social distancing, and hand sanitizing. The statistics prove the strictness.

Gov. Cooper, where’s the enforcement? Do something now. North Carolina cities and towns, step up, impose fines. People, if you don’t think COVID-19 is real, come visit me. I can show you real.

Gloria Puckett

Pinnacle