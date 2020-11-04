Reader relates pleasant DMV visit

To the Editor,

For as long as I can remember the DMV has never been a place one wants to spend their day at. I could only imagine how dreadful it is to work there on a daily basis. It’s always crowded, the staff is always snappy and rude, and you never have the right items no matter how many boxes of papers you bring.

Or at least that’s what I thought the DMV use to be like.

I had the pleasure of visiting the Mount Airy licenses office today and was amazed at the difference. Despite my troubles getting an appointment, and nearly missing it due to the storm, I could not get over how friendly Examiner Wall and Examiner Simms were to me. I had to ask if I was in the right place because I was in shock.

Even with a mask on, I could tell they were smiling behind it. That’s right. A DMV employee was smiling.

Despite the early morning troubles Examiner Wall turned my morning around. He made me laugh, he made me feel as if I was the only one there. By the time I left, I felt as if I had left church, completely revived, weight lifted off my shoulders, and ready for the rest of the day to venture on.

I know there are many people who are reading this. The two examiners at the licenses office are angels in disguise. They are not like any other officers you will ever encounter. With that being said, I am writing because I would like to send my gratitude and appreciation to the both of them for all the hard work they do each and every day. These two hard-working employees deserve recognition for their exemplified customer service and professionalism during times of adversity. I know it is not easy dealing with the public. Examiner Wall and Examiner Simms present themselves flawlessly. On behalf of all Surry County residents and those around use, we thank you.

Arlene Tuttle

Mount Airy