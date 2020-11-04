Time for civil discourse to return

To the Editor

People are acting like their leaders: self-righteousness has replaced dialogue. A few months ago, I met an interesting person, a pleasure to listen to and, until recently, friendly. His friendliness abated the day he asked for whom I voted.

The Speaker of our House of Representatives and our President have not spoken to each other for more than a year. Members of the House and Senate walk out on one another’s speeches. Politicians preach diversity but practice exclusion.

I well remember my military experience, we GI’s came from every ethnic, religious and political group. Though our values differed, we were Americans, the melting pot of the world, the place where all could live together. We will regain the beauty of that time if we replace ego with respectful conversation.

Polite conversation emphasizes what we agree upon respecting our diverse life experiences. I have rarely grown by listening to people with whom I agreed; maturing comes from listening to those with whom I disagreed.

It is time for leaders like the Speaker of the House and the President to begin conversations. It is time for speech marked by quarrel and scorn of our opponent’s positions to disappear. Humility is a virtue. It is time for politicians to admit their mistakes and, on occasion, apologize.

A congressional staffer told me that they daily count the phone calls, emails and letters that they receive; seven or more contacts on an issue get a Congressperson attention. It takes ten times that many contacts to awaken a Senator. Therefore, write, do not write just once, cover them with a letters and phone them. Politicians know that if you care enough to contact them; you care enough to vote.

Lee Houston

Galax, Virginia