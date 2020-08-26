New England Journal did not question masks

To the Editor,

I am responding again to quotes/misinformation presented by Mark Jones and published Twice in the Mount Airy News. The first instance occurs in the Mount Airy News article published Friday, August 14, 2020, “City Councilman criticizes Forest over masks.” The second instance is from the August 19, 2020, letter to the editor editorial written by Mark Jones.

In both Mark Jones cites the respected New England Journal of Medicine as a source supporting his opinion that masks are ineffective. He includes the NEJM as part of a body of medical journals publishing scientific research on the ineffectiveness of wearing masks. His understanding/summation of the research is incorrect. He and the Mount Airy News are writing/publishing false information. Please refer to a follow-up letter written by the original perspective authors and published by the NEJM on June 3, 2020, at NEJM.org: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2020836.

I have included the letter in its entirety:

To the editor:

We understand that some people are citing our Perspective article (published on April 1 at NEJM.org) as support for discrediting widespread masking. In truth, the intent of our article was to push for more masking, not less. It is apparent that many people with SARS-CoV-2 infection are asymptomatic or presymptomatic yet highly contagious and that these people account for a substantial fraction of all transmissions. Universal masking helps to prevent such people from spreading virus-laden secretions, whether they recognize that they are infected or not.

We did state in the article that “wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection,” but as the rest of the paragraph makes clear, we intended this statement to apply to passing encounters in public spaces, not sustained interactions within closed environments. A growing body of research shows that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission is strongly correlated with the duration and intensity of contact: the risk of transmission among household members can be as high as 40%, whereas the risk of transmission from less intense and less sustained encounters is below 5%. This finding is also borne out by recent research associating mask wearing with less transmission of SARS-CoV-2, particularly in closed settings. We therefore strongly support the calls of public health agencies for all people to wear masks when circumstances compel them to be within 6 ft of others for sustained periods.

Michael Klompas, M.D., M.P.H.

Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Charles A. Morris, M.D., M.P.H.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Erica S. Shenoy, M.D., Ph.D.

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Since publication of their article, the authors report no further potential conflict of interest.

This letter was published on June 3, 2020, at NEJM.org.

It is clear the research and the message of the authors supports wearing masks. The letter is written/signed by professionals who are all physicians and researchers and are associated with the Harvard School of Medicine/Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and multiple other well respected scientific and public health affiliations.

Misinformation such as this should not be quoted or printed. It politicizes wearing masks, fuels the false belief that masks are ineffective, and threatens our public health.

Angela Stroup

Mount Airy