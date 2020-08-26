It’s simple science: Wear a mask

To the Editor,

The letter about masks by the GOP chairman was interesting but of little use in helping stop the spread of the coronavirus. Just the opposite.

Yes there are reasons for people not to wear a mask—certain jobs, illnesses, etc. But to stop the spread of the virus everyone should follow CDC guidelines including wearing a mask.

When Gov. Cooper announced COVID-19 restrictions he was following science not politics. That’s why his approval rating for handling the the virus is nearly 70%. Polls show a majority of Americans support their governors’ pandemic restrictions. If Dan Forest had been governor he would have reopened the state in June and the state would be in the same tragic situation as Florida and Georgia.

I find it a bit disingenuous for the GOP to talk about personal ‘freedom.’ This is the party that has tried for years (and is still at it) to restrict the freedom of women to choose their health-care options. And the party that tried to restrict the freedom of consenting adults to marry. And the GOP thinks wearing a mask a few times a day is a violation of their personal freedom. Even if it means saving lives.

If you choose not to wear a mask, fine but if you want to know why businesses and schools are not opening and sports are not being played look in a mirror. You’re the reason. And if more Americans don’t start following the CDC guidelines we will be in this situation come spring.

And if the president provides a vaccine by Nov. 3 (which is a political stunt) it wouldn’t make any difference. Most Republicans wouldn’t get vaccinated anyway. It would violate their personal freedom.

Jerry D. Reid

Mount Airy