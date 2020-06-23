City budget myths busted?

I spoke at the city meeting Thursday, June 18 and included (Commissioner Steve) Yokeley’s name. At the end of each meeting each commissioner has a chance to make comments. I had left, and he took that time to claim I was irrelevant, use suppositions, partial facts, misformation, and that what I said was untrue. Now, what kind of way is that to talk about a citizen who helps pay his salary?

Luckily I have thick skin, but it appears Yokeley’s is thin. It’s a tired old trick to attack the messenger when one doesn’t like the message. I stand by what I said and challenge him to show it untrue, and to apologize when he can’t. The figures I used are accurate.

Here’s what I said at the meeting:

My comments tonight are like “Myth Busters;” the TV program where common myths are tested and either proven or “busted.” So here we go.

Myth #1. A board member has repeatedly said we have neglected our capital expenditures for years and that’s why we must approve a huge plan that will almost certainly require borrowing millions, plus more hikes in taxes and fees. Unfortunately others may have bought into this also.

The facts strongly “bust” this myth. The city has spent an average of $2.4 million per year on capital assets for the past 10 years; almost equally split between general fund and water/sewer. That’s a very significant annual figure and a healthy percentage of total budgets.

Myth # 2. That same board member has also repeatedly said our current money problems are a result of having cut taxes over a period of years. Again, it seems some others have accepted this myth.

The facts strongly “bust” that myth also and actually show the opposite. In the fiscal years all the way back to 2006 there have been three years with tax rates from 60-63 cents. Those three years saw our surplus fund balance drop by a total of $1.4 million. There have been 10 years with gradually lower tax rates from 59 cents all the way down to 48 cents. Those years saw our surplus fund balance increase a total $6.1 million.

Myth #3. The city manager and more than one commissioner have repeatedly said “the only thing the city can do is cut services or raise taxes.” That doesn’t hold up either. A third choice is just common sense and that’s for better management to cut expenses. We can’t show figures to prove this would work because it’s not been tried much. Even the county’s new budget cuts 10% from each department. As far as we’ve been told our new budget is pretty much the same as last year despite our expected shortfall in revenue.

Myth’s #1 and #2 are clearly “busted” by facts and figures; #3 would be “busted” also if and when new thinking was applied.

Broad general statements are often used in arguments even when facts say the opposite . If repeated enough, people may think they’re true. Commercials do it all the time. Based on the information herein we hope the board members will refrain from repeating things that are disproven by facts. It’s misleading to public and hurts the board’s credibility. By the way, I think meeting minutes will indicate the board member in #1 and #2 to be Mr. Yokeley.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy