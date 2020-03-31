Mayor responds to letter

To the Editor

You will notice one thing if you read Frank Nichols’s letter to the editor on Sunday (Pilot residents questions board meetings. March 29). There are no specific accusations of wrongdoing or ethical violations. Why? Because there have not been any. This is nothing more than an attempt to take advantage of this state of emergency and use it to take political cheap shots at board members.

The insinuation that my team has somehow shut out the public or is allowing board members to make choices that somehow benefit themselves at the expense of others is not something I have ever or would ever allow and I take great offense to it. As mayor, I am also chair of the Board of Commissioners. It is my responsibility to ensure that what we vote on and when we vote, it is in the best interests of the public. The buck stops with me.

Our team has gone above and beyond to set the right example for both public safety and complete transparency. I have my personal cell phone number, email, and mailing address published weekly in this very newspaper. Any individual concerned about any issue is welcomed to contact me.

To set the right example and take social distancing measures seriously, I have suspended all meetings of board-appointed committees. The town board itself will still meet, but only to ensure that important infrastructure projects and town services can continue, and so that we are able to appropriately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as the situation develops. Those limited meetings will not only follow guidance from the State Attorney General’s office but will go beyond those minimum guidelines by live broadcasting online. Individuals can get information on our meetings and how to view them by visiting the town’s website and Facebook pages. www.PilotMountainNC.org

Evan J. Cockerham

Mayor, Town of Pilot Mountain