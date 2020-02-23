Just the facts, ma’am

To the Editor,

Citizens are constantly told by city officials that the city doesn’t take in enough revenue and city employees are underpaid. Now we’ve called in a financial consultant at $100,000 to show us how to borrow millions more (and maybe add several new fees). We’re also going to spend another $18,000 to have a couple of retired HR “experts” from other cities tell us what we should pay our employees. So what’s wrong with this picture — everything!

Our state government provides all kinds of online reports showing how each city is doing and how each one compares to group average and state averages. The reports are very detailed and consist of more than 100 line items. Each item shows our revenue and expense in each category and shows state averages for each. The figures are shown as “per capita” which simply means dividing the total figure by the number of citizens in that city. So it shows how much revenue and expense per citizen a city has.

No need to toss out a cloud of figures so let’s just look at three areas:

– Our annual revenue $1,995 per citizen; state average only $1,750

– Our annual expense $1,993 per citizen; state average only $1,656

– Salaries and wage expense $658 per citizen; state average only $536

The figures are for the latest year end (June 19) but past years are either much the same or much worse. Out total revenue was also well above the average city in each of the previous four years and those were before the 25% tax hike.

These state figures indicate we take in plenty of money each year (and did before the tax hike), but we spend far more than average. We don’t control our expenses well at all. We also pay a good deal more per citizen for city salary/wages than average. How can we be underpaying?

With this type of free and unbiased information so easily available why do we need to pay for consultants or studies? The weak excuse we’ve heard in way too many meetings is “all we can do is raise taxes or cut services.” Not true at all. The answer is right in front of us — control expenses like all of us do and like all well run organizations do.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy