Rethinking voting next year?

To the Editor,

Those of us who vote Democrat to emulate our fathers and grandfathers should seriously reconsider. That party has changed so radically that our fathers and grandfathers couldn’t possibly support its candidates. Instead of Harry Truman and JFK, current Democrat leaders include Bernie Sanders and AOC, shrill enemies of America’s Democratic-Capitalism, and strident supporters of socialism.

America’s good days are over, they tell us, and we should be especially happy to be drifting into socialism. So the 2020 presidential vote may decide our future: more capitalist success with Trump, or a Venezuelan demise with a Democrat.

Richard Merlo

Elkin