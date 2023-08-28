GriefShare program to begin at Central Methodist

Central United Methodist Church in Mount Airy will be hosting the GriefShare program, aimed at helping individuals who have experienced the death of a family member or friend deal with their grief.

“This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one,” church officials said of the program.

The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD.

“Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines,” the church said. “Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them. Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend.

“No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling. You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and that you do not need to live in bondage as a slave to certain emotions. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future,” they said.

Grief-related books/materials are made available for participants to borrow. GriefShare will be held every Thursday except Thanksgiving for 13 weeks from Sept. 7 – Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. each week in the Bob Smith Classroom of Central United Methodist Church. The church is located at 1909 N. Main Street.

To register or for questions, call the church at 336-786-8324 by Sept. 5. Registration can also be done online at www.griefshare.org Click on “find a group” at top left of the page and insert the zip code. Central United’s program will be listed. There is a $25 course fee which may be paid at the first session. Each participant will receive a workbook the first class. Child care is not available.