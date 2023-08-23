East Surry gets school started with plenty of activities

School recently got underway for thousands of area children, youth, and adult staff members.

East Surry High School kicked off the year in a big way, with local community help for a facilities clean-up day, an open house for students and parents, then a breakfast for faculty and staffers to get the school year rolling.

School officials said they wanted to offer a “huge thank you” to Carson Material Handling, Mike’s House Wash, Kyle Shinault and Young Life, along with parents and students who turned out to help with the facilities clean-up efforts.