Becker ranks Northern among ‘Great Community Hospitals’

Northern Regional Hospital has again been named among the “Great Community Hospitals” by Becker’s Hospital Review, a medical industry trade magazine which sponsors annual hospital rankings based on a number of criteria.

This year’s list included 153 community hospitals from across the nation. Northern Regional Hospital is one of only five hospitals in North Carolina to have earned the national designation.

Becker’s selects hospitals for inclusion on its annual Great Community Hospitals list based on several independent national ranking and rating agencies which recognize community hospitals for several key attributes including clinical excellence, compassionate care, patient safety, and economic impact to the community.

“Community hospitals are vital pieces of the overall healthcare system, expanding care access to patients who might otherwise need to travel great distances or face other barriers to care,” said Anna Falvey, a Becker’s Hospital Review representative. “While some of these hospitals serve large rural areas, others care for smaller suburban communities.”

The Becker’s editorial team selected these 153 hospitals based on ratings by outside organizations such as U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS, and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.”

Northern Regional Hospital has been recognized nationally for its care, including the highest distinction bestowed by the American Heart and Stroke Association with its “Target Stroke Gold Plus Elite Honor Roll Award” and “Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award.”

Northern’s Skilled Care Nursing Center recently received a Top 10% national rating and U.S. News & World Report‘s “Best Nursing Homes” in North Carolina Award. Northern also now ranks in the Top 10 percentile for overall patient satisfaction among all hospitals nationwide.

For the past three years, Northern Regional Hospital was selected as a Triad Business Journal “Best Places to Work in the Triad” finalist, the only hospital in the Triad to receive this honor. Northern has also been recognized for establishing the first nursing youth apprentice program in North Carolina in partnership with Surry Community College and Surry-Yadkin Works which will soon be featured by the U.S. Department of Labor.

“This latest recognition of Northern Regional Hospital as one of the Great Community Hospitals in America is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our outstanding team of doctors, nurses, support staff, and volunteers — whose highest priority is providing high quality, safe, and compassionate care to all patients,” said Chris A. Lumsden, FACHE, president & chief executive officer of Northern Regional Hospital. “Our focus on investing in and growing our people, services, and community is the right thing and consistent with the mission and core values of Northern. We are blessed.”