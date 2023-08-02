Pilot joins with HAVEN Creative

PILOT MOUNTAIN — For several years Pilot Mountain officials have been working to re-invent the town, getting its finances in order, growing the number of festivals and family-friend events to draw weekend crowds and foster business growth.

Now, the town is joining with the marking firm HAVEN Creative “To embark on an innovative journey of re-imagining its brand and revitalizing its marketing strategy,” according to town officials.

The alliance between the town and the firm, according to Pilot officials, is possible by money from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund award received by the town in the Rural Community Capacity Building Project Implementation Category.

“The Rural Transformation Grant Fund, an initiative aimed at empowering and strengthening rural communities, has acknowledged the potential and vision of the Town of Pilot Mountain, thereby granting them the opportunity to engage with HAVEN Creative,” Pilot Mountain officials said in announcing the venture. “This strategic partnership will play a pivotal role in elevating the town’s identity, outreach, and growth prospects.”

“This collaboration with HAVEN Creative is a transformative step for our town,” said Evan Cockerham, mayor of Pilot Mountain. “Their expertise in branding and marketing strategy will help us showcase the unique essence of our community and attract new opportunities for economic development, tourism, and community engagement. We are thrilled to take this leap towards a prosperous future.”

For more information about the Rural Transformation Grant Fund and its initiatives, visit nccommerce.com/transform.

To stay updated on the progress of the branding and marketing project for Pilot Mountain, interested parties can visit brandingpilotmountain.com for details, announcements, and upcoming events.