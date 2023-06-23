Pilot VFW blood drive exceeds goal

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9436 in Pilot Mountain was entering uncharted waters when hosting its first-ever blood drive Tuesday afternoon, which proved successful.

“We had an excellent turnout with a goal of 15 donors and exceeded that with 21 donors,” Post Commander Kem Byrd reported regarding the event sponsored by the VFW in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Byrd pointed out that the 21 donations will help a total of 63 people, based on a Red Cross formula in which each pint of blood given can save up to three lives.

Refreshments for donors were provided and served by the Pilot Mountain VFW Auxiliary.

With the success this week, the stage is set for further drive sponsorships by the Pilot VFW in the future.

“We are very proud to work with the American Red Cross and to have the turnout we had, being our first blood drive,” Byrd added, “and look forward to doing it again next year.”

Other local organizations can apply to host a drive on the Red Cross website.

That agency provides planning assistance, donor-recruitment tools, equipment/supplies and a trained staff, and the sponsoring organization a large open room with enough space to ensure donor privacy and volunteers for recruiting, scheduling and supporting donors.