Student awarded for patriotic art

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A recent high school graduate has been honored as the local winner of the annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Members of the Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436 and Auxiliary recognized their contestant, Morgan Bryant, during a meeting earlier this month.

She was presented with certificates of appreciation and monetary gifts from both the Auxiliary and VFW.

The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest began in 1979 and recognizes up-and-coming artists while also encouraging patriotism among youths.

It is open to students in grades 9-12 and includes the opportunity for a VFW Auxiliary national scholarship. The first-place winner of it can receive $15,000 in financial assistance for their education.

The local youth’s artwork already has been sent to the Department of North Carolina Veterans of Foreign Wars for judging.

It depicts a Buddy Poppy flower to show support and remembrance for veterans. The Buddy Poppy program of the VFW provides compensation to former military members who assemble the poppies — replicas of vivid red flowers symbolizing the great loss of life during America’s armed conflicts.

Morgan’s artwork also includes a monarch butterfly to illustrate the connection between life and death, reflecting an ancient belief that monarchs are the souls of those who have passed away. It contains the colors red, white and blue in honor of the American flag.

The contest winner, who is 18, graduated from East Surry High School on May 26 and plans to attend Lees-McRae College in the fall to major in wildlife biology. Her hobbies include reading, traveling, playing soccer and photography.

Morgan’s parents both served in the military — her mother, Jennifer, was in the Navy and her father, Thomas, served in the Army.

Members of the Pilot Mountain VFW and auxiliary said that they wish Morgan much success in the future.