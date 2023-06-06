Surry Central student wins Alliance Insurance contest

Earlier this year, Alliance Insurance held a Dangers of Distracted Driving video contest for students heading to college in the fall, or current college student enrolled. This year’s winner is Olivia Smith.

Smith, a senior at Surry Central High School. won first place and $1,750 to use toward her tuition at Coastal Carolina University.

“We’re doing this because teen drivers are nearly three times more likely than adults to die in an automobile crash,” said Christopher Cook, owner of Alliance Insurance Services. “These deaths could be prevented if we can just convince teenagers not to text, eat, or talk on the phone while driving.” Competition for the scholarship money is open to any student planning to enroll in a community college or university in the fall.

Alliance Insurance Services will be awarding three cash prizes. First place won $1,750, second place $900, and third place $350. For more information visit www.myallianceinsuranceservices.com