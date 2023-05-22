Posted on by

Pilot Mountain Elementary third quarter Honor Roll


Pilot Mountain Elementary School earlier this spring released the names of students named to the third quarter honor roll.

Named to the A Honor Roll are:

– Fifth grade: Mia Campbell, Smith Cook, Eva Pena, and Blakley Riddle.

– Fourth grade: Emily Ayala, Mason Estrada, Nate Grose, Lillian Manuel, Ellie Mills, Rowan Powell, Avianna Radford, and Natalie Yopp.

– Third grade: Naomi Dalton, Davis Haymore, Summer Key, Linea Linville, Joshua Moses Jr, Shelby Royster, and Bozden Thomas.

Named to the A/B Honor Roll are:

– Fifth grade: Woodrow Boaz, Brody Chilton, Milayah Cropps, Morgan Dean, Anahi Flores, Sloane Hooker, Dylan Johnson, Wells Johnson, Yareli Nava-Garzon, Brayden Nicholson, Piper Patton, Mia St. Jude, Jeremy Stevens, Declan Tilley, and Katie Willoughby.

– Fourth grade: Kindee Boyd, Daniela Caro, Gunner Copeland, Gavin Easter, Cadence Felts, Audrey Hayden, Alexzander Haynes, Payton Hester, Ocie Hunter, Eliza Jacobs, Samuel Kiser, Lea Beckman-Mendoza, McKenzie Pell, Brody Reid, Brantley Schwartz, Pryce Taylor, Lydia Wilkins, Lucas Wood-Armstrong, and Dominic Worthy.

– Third grade: Elijah Adams, Lacey Badgett, Salem Cook, Lia Deanda, Sawyer Goldbach, Ruby Matthews, Sophia McMillian, Myah Norsworthy, Abigail Paul, Tyne Robertson, Austin Southerland, Christopher Utley, and Autumn Wheeler.

