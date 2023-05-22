Pilot Mountain Elementary third quarter Honor Roll

Pilot Mountain Elementary School earlier this spring released the names of students named to the third quarter honor roll.

Named to the A Honor Roll are:

– Fifth grade: Mia Campbell, Smith Cook, Eva Pena, and Blakley Riddle.

– Fourth grade: Emily Ayala, Mason Estrada, Nate Grose, Lillian Manuel, Ellie Mills, Rowan Powell, Avianna Radford, and Natalie Yopp.

– Third grade: Naomi Dalton, Davis Haymore, Summer Key, Linea Linville, Joshua Moses Jr, Shelby Royster, and Bozden Thomas.

Named to the A/B Honor Roll are:

– Fifth grade: Woodrow Boaz, Brody Chilton, Milayah Cropps, Morgan Dean, Anahi Flores, Sloane Hooker, Dylan Johnson, Wells Johnson, Yareli Nava-Garzon, Brayden Nicholson, Piper Patton, Mia St. Jude, Jeremy Stevens, Declan Tilley, and Katie Willoughby.

– Fourth grade: Kindee Boyd, Daniela Caro, Gunner Copeland, Gavin Easter, Cadence Felts, Audrey Hayden, Alexzander Haynes, Payton Hester, Ocie Hunter, Eliza Jacobs, Samuel Kiser, Lea Beckman-Mendoza, McKenzie Pell, Brody Reid, Brantley Schwartz, Pryce Taylor, Lydia Wilkins, Lucas Wood-Armstrong, and Dominic Worthy.

– Third grade: Elijah Adams, Lacey Badgett, Salem Cook, Lia Deanda, Sawyer Goldbach, Ruby Matthews, Sophia McMillian, Myah Norsworthy, Abigail Paul, Tyne Robertson, Austin Southerland, Christopher Utley, and Autumn Wheeler.