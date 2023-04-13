SmithLove Realty under new ownership

A long-time real estate office in Stokes County is undergoing changes, but will remain with the Century 21 brand.

The Century 21 office previously known as Century 21 SmithLove Realty will remain at the same location at 625 South Main Street in King, however the office is under new ownership after being acquired on March 24 by a firm doing business as Century 21 Lawrie Lawrence out of its home office in Mooresville.

The transitioning Century 21 office has operated in King for 45 years, while the Mooresville office has operated in Lake Norman on the Brawley School peninsula for more than a decade.

Owners of the Mooresville-based firm, Terri and Kenny Church, collectively have nearly a quarter century of experience in the real estate industry and are excited about the new business location in the Triad. They each grew up nearby in Kernersville and see King as a terrific opportunity for their company given the anticipated growth in northern Forsyth and southern Stokes counties, especially with the stretch of U.S. 74 that is being constructed that will soon link the area with convenient access to population centers just east of Winston-Salem.

“These local development factors combined with the broader migration trends that have North Carolina ranked as the third most popular state in the U.S. where people are moving bode well for future home sales around the transitioning office,” the company said in a statement announcing the change.

“All eight experienced agents holding their real estate licenses at the King location will continue to operate out of the office under the new ownership,” the firm said. The Church’s both said they see major advantages for the transition due to the familiarity of these agents with the technology systems, training and culture that are associated with the Century 21 brand.

Kenny Church stated “we believe that the support of our agents has been what sets us apart from the other real estate agencies in the Lake Norman region. This support is provided through four salaried staff members in Mooresville who collectively function to provide enhanced marketing, technology, transaction coordination, training, and agent business planning benefits. We simply have bandwidth to help agents focus on growing their business as opposed to becoming bogged down with paperwork and technology implementation that can be very difficult and time consuming for agents working in offices with more limited support resources.”

Terri Church, who also serves as the Mooresville office broker-in-charge added “The King office will provide residential and commercial sales services with a team of brokers with decades of combined experience in the Triad region of North Carolina. The opportunity to expand our business through the acquisition was something we could not pass up. The combination of the strong reputation, integrity, and long history of this office in serving the community and the quality of the existing staff helped make the decision a no-brainer.”