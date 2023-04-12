Body identified as man missing since Feb. 5

The search for a Westfield man who went missing Feb. 5 has had a tragic ending.

Human remains discovered March 25 in a rural area of Patrick County, Virginia, right on the border with Stokes County, were identified by the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office as that of Trinity Fain.

Relatives reported to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 9 that Fain was missing and had been since Feb. 5. He was last seen that day when he left his Puckett Road residence in Westfield, presumably on his way to work in Mount Airy. His abandoned vehicle was later found near his home.

“He is reported to have been to his place of employment in Mount Airy on Sunday 2/5/2023,” according to a statement released by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office in late February, when the office was seeking help from the public in the search for Fain.

The sheriff’s office reported at that time Fain was no longer an employee of the Mount Airy firm where he worked, a company that has not yet been publicly identified. Captain Danny Bottoms said at that time he could not state whether Fain had been fired or quit, nor could he say whether Fain and his employer had parted ways the day he went missing either before or after his disappearance, or if his employment ended at some other point.

Fain’s vehicle was found around 8 a.m. on Feb. 6, on Puckett Road, about a mile from his residence. However, Bottoms declined at that time to say if foul play was suspected, or if Fain had left any personal belongings behind, such as a phone, wallet, or his identification.

About seven weeks later, on March 25, teenagers riding an ATV discovered the remains in the area of Puckett Road near the Westfield community of Stokes County. They reported their discovery to Stokes County authorities, but when deputies arrived on the scene — a remote piece of property — they discovered the body was just across the line in Virginia.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office was then called. After securing the scene, authorities there sent the body to the state medical examiner’s office.

Since that time, the medical examiner’s office determined the body was that of Fain. The office, as well as the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, did not release a cause of death, possible time of death, nor any other details regarding the body or the site where it was found.