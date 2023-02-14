Pilot Mountain Elementary second quarter Honor Roll

Pilot Mountain Elementary School recently released the names of students earning honor roll status during the second quarter of the school year.

A-Honor Roll

Fifth grade: Mia Campbell, Smith Cook, Brayden Nicholson, and Blakely Riddle.

Fourth grade: Emily Ayala, Gunner Copeland, Nathaniel Grose, Lillian Manuel, Ellie Mills, Rowan Powell, Avianna Radford, Kate Wilkins, and Natalie Yopp.

Third grade: Naomi Dalton, Davis Haymore, Linea Linville, Joshua Moses Jr, and Shelby Royster.

A/B Honor Roll

Fifth grade: Sarah Avery Boaz, Brody Chilton, Milayah Cropps, Morgan Dean, Anahi Flores, Faith Francis, Colin Galyean, Mason Hester, Sloane Hooker, Brooklyn Horton, Jackson Jarrell, Dylan Johnson, Wells Johnson, Piper Patton, Eva Pena, Jeremy Stevens, Luke Surratt, Declan Tilley, and Katie Willoughby.

Fourth grade: Kindee Boyd, Daniela Caro, Oakley Collins, Gavin Easter, Mason Estrada, Audrey Hayden, Alexzander Haynes, Payton Hester, Ocie Hunter, Eliza Jacobs, Samuel Kiser, McKenzie Pell, Brantley Schwartz, Pryce Taylor, Lucas Wood-Armstrong, and Dominic Worthy.

Third grade: Elijah Adams, Lacey Badgett, Lia Deanda, Sawyer Goldbach, Summer Key, Sophia McMillian, Abigail Paul, Tyne Robertson, Arden Kate Seivers, Bozden Thomas, Christopher Utley, Autumn Wheeler, and Avery Whittington.