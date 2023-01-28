Local students’ efforts aid veterans

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Their literary efforts on behalf of veterans have led to two local youths being recognized by Pilot Mountain Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9436 and the VFW Auxiliary during a business meeting earlier this month.

They include Buddy Poppy King Grant Carpenter and Voice of Democracy winner Aiden Richardson, who each received a certificate of appreciation and a monetary gift for essays they had written.

Grant previously had helped with a Buddy Poppy promotion of the VFW Auxiliary in late summer. This included distributing the poppies for donations along with flyers about programs the auxiliary participates in, cards, tags and coasters with crisis telephone numbers for veterans needing help.

The Buddy Poppy program of the Veterans of Foreign Wars provides compensation to former military members who assemble the poppies — replicas of vivid red flowers symbolizing the great loss of life during America’s armed conflicts.

At the recent meeting, Grant presented his essay entitled “Why is it important to honor veterans by promoting the Buddy Poppy?”

His involvement was part of the North Carolina Buddy Poppy King and Queen Contest, which is open to boys and girls ages 9-12. They are judged on their essay topics, penmanship, patriotic activities and community service.

In addition to assisting with the Buddy Poppy promotion in August, Grant has helped make greeting cards for disabled veterans, helped construct cards for cancer patients and is an active youth member at his church.

Grant is 12 years old and a sixth-grade student of the Access Books and More tutoring service in Pilot Mountain. His parents are Michael and Shelly Carpenter of Pilot Mountain.

He enjoys biking, golf, offshore fishing and many other activities.

Voice of Democracy

Also as part of the recent student recognitions by the Pilot Mountain VFW groups, Aiden Richardson presented his winning Voice of Democracy essay, “Why is the veteran important?”

The Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s main scholarship program since 1947. Each year, nearly 80,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships. They must write and record an audio essay on a patriotic theme through a contest open to students in grades 9-12.

A 10th-grade student at East Surry High School, Aiden is 16 years old and the son of Damion and Kara Richardson of Pilot Mountain. He is cadet captain of the Pilot Knob Fire Department, a member of the PAC Swim Team at Armfield Civic Center and that of East Surry, along with being a Boy Scout.

In presenting the two students with certificates of appreciation and monetary gifts for their essays, the VFW groups wished them much success in the future.