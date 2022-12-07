SCC offering EMT Basic Class in January

Surry Community College is offering an Emergency Medical Technician class beginning in January that will meet at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., in Mount Airy.

The class will start on Thursday, Jan. 5, and will run through Thursday, June 15, 2023. Classes will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with five additional Saturday meetings from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance registration is required.

The Emergency Medical Technician course establishes the basic knowledge needed to provide, under medical authority, pre-hospital emergency care and to pass the NC State and/or National Registry certification exam. This course follows the guidelines established by the NC Office of EMS.

Pre-requisites include a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma and successful completion of the T.A.B.E. assessment exam for basic reading and comprehension skills. This test will be scheduled and given during course orientation.

To register for the course, go to bit.ly/EMTJan2023. For more information about this course, contact Kenneth Vaught at vaughtk@surry.edu. The tuition is $180. Students who are part of a life-saving organization will be eligible for a tuition waiver.