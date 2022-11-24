Pilot middle school students win awards

Students from Pilot Mountain Middle School HOSA were able to attend their first Regional HOSA Competition at Carver High School earlier this month.

All 14 of Pilot Mountain Middle School HOSA students that were able to compete in the competition, placed in the top ten in their categories and will now be eligible to go on to compete at the State Competition in April in Greensboro.

The contest categories, along with the students and how they finished, are:

Medical Innovations Group: Third Place

-Annabell Branson

-Reece Wyse

-Logan Badgett

Prepared Speaking:

-Emilynn Haymore-First Place

-Anne-Campbell Pace- Second Place

Health Career Preparation:

-Layla Lineberry- First Place

-Hayden King- Second Place

Health Career Display: top 10

-Emma Blizard

-ZyRihanna Hickman

Medical Innovations Group: top 10

-Isabelle Bennett

-Kaylee Trivette

-Ellie Fitzgerald

-Lauren McCreary

Life Threatening Situations: top 10

-Braydon Jones