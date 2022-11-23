Crisp nights with Christmas lights

Spreading holiday cheer for the residents of the Yadkin Valley has been on the agenda for one Stokes County family. Now, it’s almost that time of year for the tradition to light up the night as the holiday lights come alive for Brady’s Country Christmas, located at 1776 Bradley Rd., in Pinnacle.

Holiday traditionalists who abhor seeing a Christmas tree the day after the Halloween candy has been handed out can relax.

Ricky and Nancy Brady wait until Thanksgiving evening after many have finished their turkey and are dozing off for a catnap or perhaps held rapt by the afternoon’s football offering of Giants at Cowboys before they flip the switch on a holiday light show that will turn 40 in a few short years.

The massive displays containing more than a half million lights are being turned on Thanksgiving evening, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 to 930 p.m.

Brady’s Country Christmas light display will continue to shine bright nightly through New Year’s Eve with hours as follows: Monday through Thursday from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 5:30 – 11 p.m.

“There’s so many lights displayed on the property,” Margaret Hamm said. “I’m a kid at heart so all the bright colored lights, animal decorations, Christmas music, really puts you in a good mood.”

She has been going to see the Brady’s light show for many years and looks forward to it annually. Like many others who took the time to leave a review or post a nice comment online, she is appreciative of the time and effort that the Brady’s put into the display. “I’m thankful for the people who share their Christmas spirit and decorations with others.”

There is also a cabin tour that will be opened only on weekends from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. It has 40 Christmas trees with numerous scenes and tributes to state residents such as Andy Griffin, Richard Petty, and more.

This event has been a tradition that the Brady’s look forward to almost as much as the many repeat visitors they get year after year who also share the same love and excitement for the holiday season. For some holiday exuberance may fade with time, not so here as with each year comes the joy of creating the display and then sharing it with others.

During last year’s light display they were pleasantly surprised to find a parcel was left on their stoop with care, “Thank you for the Christmas lights, figurines, etc. that were left outside for a nice morning surprise,” they said on social media after being on the receiving end of present.

Even though it was left in the middle of December, they had to ask, “Had Saint Nick been there?” While the Jolly One may be a visitor of the Brady family, it was not he who left new lights to add to the Brady’s Country Christmas displays.

Rather it was an anonymous member of Santa’s remote helper squad who displayed such generosity in donating lights to add to the displays. More lights mean sparkles and a few more twinkles to light up faces old and young who drive through the display.

Also, on site for select evenings this year there will be the food truck from Pinnacle’s own Southern Charm Grill owned and operated by Amanda Groce and Elizabeth Howard, the Brady’s daughter.

“There will be a few nights through the season that Southern Charm Grill Food truck will be serving food. We will have hamburgers, hot dogs, hot chocolate, Christmas baked goods, and the like for your family to enjoy while viewing the beautiful Christmas display. We will have the food truck set up at the barn where you park to tour the cabin — you can’t miss it,” they said.

“We look forward to another year of providing a beautiful Christmas Light display for the community and everyone in the surrounding areas near and far,” the Brady’s wrote. They remind that their display is free to the enjoy as many times as you like; donations are accepted. “We look forward to seeing you and your families.”