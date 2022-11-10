Civic club giving back to their community

The Pilot Mountain Civic Club recently presented its 2022 annual charitable contributions awards. Eight community agencies/local charities were given money to support and enhance their community assistance programs. Leadership from these organizations shared an overview of their work with club members at recent meetings. This information further educated club members and led to increased collaboration and program support.

Club members volunteer their time and talents for many projects and fund-raising events throughout the year, the largest being the annual Mayfest. Examples of other programs include an annual college scholarship award as well as the backpack school program.

The club recently presented Jennifer Stone, school social worker, with 250 bags filled with food to be given to local students who otherwise might not have sufficient food for the weekends. In addition, the club participated in the town’s trunk or treat event, and recently provided dinner for the East Surry High School football coaches.

The mission of the civic club is to promote civic pride, establish public unity, obtain needed improvements and provide aid to our community. Through efforts like these, the civic club continually works to invest in the community and make a difference in the lives of our citizens.

The club welcomes new members and would invite those interested in serving the community to visit the Pilot Mountain Civic Club Facebook page for information: www.facebook.com/PilotMountainCivicClub.