SOAR Camp offers glimpse at school

Pilot Mountain Middle School recently welcomed six-graders to the school with its SOAR Camp 2022.

The camp is structured for incoming six grade students, to introduce them to the school, to one another, and to give them a fun-filled taste of what school will be like at their new school.

”Students participated in ice-breaking and team-building strategies to get to know their new classmates,” school officials said of the gathering. “They are given a more in depth description of their classes and schedules to ease any anxieties of entering middle school they might have.”

My apologies as I do not know the names of each student. This is the only day they have attended. The teacher’s name is Amy Cain.