South Westfield Ruritans mark 60 years

More than six decades ago, Bob and Hallie Flippin donated some land to their community to be used for a local Ruritan club.

Saturday, that organization — South Westfield Ruritan Club — will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with a drop-in gathering.

The club is a service organization, focusing its activities on helping others in the community as well as providing a number of scholarships to local students over the years, providing two such scholarships to youth going to Surry Community College each year.

The group is also active with its backpack program, helping to provide area school children with backpacks and food; providing needed money and provisions for families undergoing hardships; as well as many other similar efforts.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., the club will be holding a drop-in celebration, rather than a single gathering, to keep inside numbers low as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, hot dogs, dessert and drinks to go will be available for purchase.

The club will have displays set up showing a number of plaques, pictures over the years, and newspaper articles done on the club.