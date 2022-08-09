Mount Airy, Pilot seek PART return

Mount Airy is supporting Pilot Mountain in advocating for the return of the PART public transportation system to Surry which county government officials discontinued on June 30 — although one city commissioner questions how much it actually was used.

“I’m hoping we can support a sister city that feels this is important,” Mayor Ron Niland said just before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted unanimously for a resolution to that effect during a meeting Thursday.

The city government’s decision was a reaction to bus service to local communities operated by the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) being halted before the start of the county’s fiscal year on July 1.

In orchestrating that removal, Surry officials said the level of ridership involved did not justify the cost, specifically local revenues from a rental car tax which went to support the program. It allowed residents here to access key locations in Winston-Salem, such as hospital, shopping and employment destinations, cheaper than driving one’s own vehicle.

With Pilot Mountain being a stop along the bus system that also includes other area counties, officials there have been especially vocal about the cessation of service one said town residents heavily relied on, especially to Winston-Salem medical facilities.

“I myself have used the bus service before,” said Scott Needham, a member of the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners who also serves as the town’s mayor pro tem.

Needham, who was speaking during Thursday’s meeting in Mount Airy, said it came in handy after he had to undergo a hospital procedure and added that a fellow commissioner in Pilot who is a cancer survivor also was able to utilize the service.

Riding the bus to Winston-Salem in such cases has been a welcome option due to one’s inability to drive after some medical procedures, he explained.

Needham thinks it is important that the local public transportation routes be resumed, in appearing before Mount Airy’s commissioners to successfully seek their support.

The visiting Pilot Mountain official said he had written Surry County leaders in an effort to accomplish that, which they have declined to facilitate.

“I think that by doing this, they thought they could eliminate the car tax, but they haven’t,” Needham mentioned regarding how no regular property tax revenues were used to support the transportation system, only the rental-related revenues.

“Which is still in place,” Needham said in his remarks to Mount Airy officials. “They’re still collecting that money, but we’re not getting the service.”

Before last week’s city meeting, Pilot Mountain had issued a resolution applauding the low-cost transportation service and its role in reducing private vehicles on roads — saying it promotes safety and convenience while also reducing fuel emissions contributing to climate change.

The Pilot resolution further asks PART officials to reinstate the service to the town and Surry. It cites one provision in which they have authority to do so for situations in which a stop is within 10 miles of a participating county.

Mount Airy’s resolution in support of Pilot Mountain concurs with the latter’s sentiments and formally requests that PART services be restored to Mount Airy.

Zalescik skeptical

After Commissioner Steve Yokeley made a motion to approve Mount Airy’s resolution of support, which opened the floor to discussion on the matter, the board’s Joe Zalescik was quick to respond.

Zalescik said that when he first heard about the planned ceasing of the bus service in February, he visited the PART parking lot on Carter Street in the Big Lots shopping center.

He saw six vehicles there, two of which were from Virginia, Zalescik said.

Upon returning after the service ended, four were parked, which he speculated were owned by participants in a van pool merely meeting at that location. Had 60 or so cars been present, “it would be different,” the city commissioner said of his assessment.

“It’s kind of like, where are the riders?” asked Zalescik, who said he supports the idea of public transportation but questioned the limited routes and days available when the service was offered. He believes true public transportation is a seven-day-per-week proposition, and also pointed out that the ending of the bus runs hasn’t produced a citizen outcry.

“I’ve heard no complaints from anybody.”

Zalescik additionally questioned the system’s value when it was operational locally, saying that with no residences in close proximity, users had to drive to reach the PART lot. “That doesn’t take any cars off the highway.”

Gas prices a factor?

Other officials attempted to address Zalescik’s concerns, including Mayor Niland saying that if riders had to drive five miles to reach the lot at least they were not on the road for 40 or 50 miles.

It also was pointed out during the discussion that some users might not have vehicles and simply walked to the lot, which would explain an absence of cars there.

Needham and Yokeley believe that the surging gas prices in recent months would increase ridership should the PART service be resumed in Surry.

Yokeley said that among other benefits of the bus system, it hasn’t cost Mount Airy anything.

“We don’t know what the future holds,” Mayor Niland said.