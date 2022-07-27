Beasley makes campaign stop in Pilot Mountain

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley spoked with area voters in Pilot Mountain on Monday, part of her campaign swing through the region with stops in Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, and Caswell counties.

She visited the region, her campaign said, to “hear about their (voter) concerns and discuss her commitment to standing up to Washington and big corporations to do what is best for North Carolina. Cheri held community conversations with voters and met with small business owners to hear from them about how she can best support small businesses in the Senate.”

“Today I heard from small business owners that are struggling to stay afloat as prices rise and don’t have all the tools they need to strengthen their businesses, including affordable childcare. It shouldn’t be this way, and it doesn’t have to be,” Beasley said. “But it starts with having a senator who will stand up for the people and their needs first, and not corporations. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and help our communities thrive, and I will stand up for small business owners in the Senate.”