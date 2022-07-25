Dinosaurs galore ‘attack’ Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Even if there were such a creature as the Heat Monster, it would’ve been no match for the brontosaurus, triceratops, tyrannosaurus rex and other dinosaur species that invaded downtown Pilot Mountain over the weekend.

Of course, none were real, although some appeared to be alive — and appropriately fearsome — thanks to the animation skills of Ed’s Dinosaurs Live, a Concord-based outfit that provides educational entertainment of the prehistoric variety at events including festivals and parades.

And the interactive exhibits, rides and other attractions featuring lifelike dinosaurs which Ed’s brought to downtown Pilot Mountain Saturday for an event free to the public showed that while those creatures themselves are extinct, their human admirers certainly are not.

Nearly every inch of ground surrounding the town hall parking lot was filled with people — mostly parents with small children, some riding in strollers and others perched on the adults’ shoulders, but nearly all with looks of awe on their faces. Parking spaces also were hard to come by in the downtown vicinity.

“We’ve already had 3,000 in the first couple of hours today,” Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said of the attendance shortly after noon Saturday, with about two hours still to go for the Dinosaurs on Main event.

Similar to the figure of a brontosaurus that loomed over the proceedings, Cockerham was expecting final turnout to tower above that of a previous Ed’s Dinosaurs Live appearance in Pilot Mountain in 2019.

And keep in mind that all this was unfolding under a searing sun that baked the crowd in temperatures of around 90 degrees. This was intensified by the hot pavement on which folks had to stand while waiting in line for dinosaur rides or to touch replicas of the fabled denizens that once ruled the earth.

“The line has never ended since we started this,” Doug Tompkins, one of the crew members, said around noon while assisting children in mounting and dismounting a triceratops ride during the festival that had begun two hours earlier.

“But kids enjoy this stuff,” Tompkins observed regarding the dinosaur infatuation among the young.

“I think it’s because it’s something they don’t see every day — it’s not like a dog or cat,” said Stephanie Wise, a teacher who lives in Pilot Mountain and was attending the event with her husband Matthew and son Adrian, 3.

“It’s just these giant things that they can see — and touch now,” Wise added of the hands-on opportunities being offered Saturday, which included one presenter seen wearing a (what had to be uncomfortable) dinosaur costume.

“I’m glad Pilot Mountain is doing something like this,” Matthew Wise said, which Mayor Cockerham agreed was at the heart of Dinosaurs on Main in providing an event families could enjoy.

Comic relief

Along with the rides, face-painting, dinosaur craft stations for kids and various vendors, two shows were scheduled Saturday which proved fun and educational.

The stage was set for this as the song “Godzilla” blared from a sound system. That recording by the rock band Blue Oyster Cult celebrates the movie monster originating in Japanese cinema, containing fitting lyrics including “he picks up a bus and he throws it back down, as he wades through the buildings toward the center of town.”

“Raise your hands if you like dinosaurs,” Ed Bounds of Ed’s Dinosaurs Live shouted to the crowd upon beginning an 11 a.m. show, to which children responded enthusiastically.

“If you like dinosaurs, roar,” Bounds also urged, bringing another spirited reaction.

He informed the kids that they could be members of the “Dino Gang” by obeying simple rules such as: “Tidy up your room every 65 million years or so.”

Bounds also led an “All About T-Rex” segment during which spectators could mimic the motions of the popular dinosaur.

Dakota & Friends, another entity that presents dinosaur-themed shows, also had a presence at Saturday’s event, where markers were placed at the different exhibits to identify the dinosaurs depicted.

In addition to local organizers, those operating the various rides were impressed by the turnout.

“It’s amazing,” crew member Drew Nowlin said. “Hope everyone gets their dinosaur fill for the summer.”

That seemed to be the case for Brent Hiatt and his son Brexton, 2, of Ararat, whom his dad says just loves the way dinosaurs look and sound, their overall imposing presence. And even in extreme heat Brent offered opposite terminology to describe Saturday’s gathering:

“It’s cool.”