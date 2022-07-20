Dinosaurs to descend on Pilot Mountain

Jurassic Park will have nothing on Pilot Mountain this weekend.

The famous series of best-selling movies always revolve around the re-emergence of prehistoric dinosaurs, and it is those very creatures which will be let loose on Main Street in Pilot Mountain — or at least animatronic versions of the creatures.

Running the show is Ed Bounds, of Ed’s Dinosaurs Live, who said he is familiar with the area, having done a Dinosaurs on Main Street program in Pilot Mountain in 2019, as well as appearing in the Surry County Agricultural Fair.

Saturday, he and his prehistoric friends will be set up in the parking lot of town hall in Pilot Mountain. While the raptors in the Jurassic Park movies are pretty scary, the ones Bounds will be pulling out Saturday are of a much friendlier nature — though at times they may seem real, with life-like movements and the occasional whimper, cry, or roar, not to mention an amazing ability to talk just like a human.

Bounds, who was volunteering at the North Carolina zoo a decade ago, working with chimpanzees, was recruited to help out with a traveling dinosaur display at the zoo. He didn’t do a lot — essentially held a dinosaur puppet during the show, but once he held that puppet and saw how kids reacted to it, he was hooked.

So he started building his traveling dinosaur show, designing it to be fun for kids, and to be a bit of a cross between Mr. Rogers and the old Captain Kangaroo show, helping to encourage kids while teaching a few understated character lessons.

“The dinosaurs are always pranking me,” he said of how the shows play out.

He also makes a point of involving kids from the audience — “it is always interactive and immersive” he said. “The kids scream and laugh and stand up and dance. I always put a lesson in there, but you don’t really know it, you’re having fun, laughing, we sort of sneak that in there under the radar.”

On Saturday, Bounds said he will be set up in the Pilot Mountain town hall parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with two official shows set for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The rest of the time, he said, he and his prehistoric friends will be interacting with the crowd.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. During the show, a baby dinosaur may very well hatch from an egg.”

Jenny Kindy, the Main Street coordinator for Pilot Mountain, said the show is free for all. In addition to the dinosaur show, she said there will be other kids’ activities, as well as a couple of food trucks and probably vendors selling ice cream and Icees.

The last time Ed’s Live Dinosaurs visited the area was 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic shut downs.

Kindy said she and Events Coordinator Christy Wright were attending a conference together regarding Main Street activities, and were in a vendor show when they saw “A man off in the corner with his dinosaurs.”

That was Bounds, showing off what his animatronic creatures could do.

“Christy said from being a mom, how much her kids like dinasoaurs, that really inspired her,” Kindy said of Wright’s decision to pursue the dinosaur show for the town.

She said she was not sure what to expect from the crowd the first time.

“I was incredibly and pleasantly shocked. It was gangbusters. It was completely filled the whole day,” she said. “Each showing was completely packed, there were so many families walking up and down the sidewalks, going in the stores. It really gave an inviting and friendly atmosphere to downtown.” She said even most of the merchants got into the spirit of the show, selling dinosaur-themed goods, and many are excited for this year’s return of the dinosaurs.

Bounds, too, is hoping many folks will come out Saturday.

“They’re not going to want to miss this,” he said of area residents. “It will be more fun than they’ve had in 65-and-a-half million year.”