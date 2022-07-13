Silver Alert issued for Germanton man

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Stokes County man who has been missing for three weeks.

The Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for Scotty J. Manuel, 37, of Germanton.

As reported in the Stokes News June 29, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and Manuel’s family have been searching for him since last month. Manuel, who the sheriff’s office said suffers from a cognitive impairment, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, despite a ground search conducted by his family and friends around the areas he is known to frequent.

“Scotty left his parent’s Germanton home on foot to go fishing as he has been known to do, at various nearby fishing spots,” the sheriff’s office said in its missing person alert issued at that time. “He was last seen off Leake Memorial Church Road about 4:20 p.m.”

When last seen by his family, Manuel was wearing dark jeans, a Walmart blue sleeveless t-shirt, black velcro-fastening tennis shoes, and a mesh gray-tone Tractor Supply ball cap. He may also have had a button front over shirt with him.

He was carrying a toolbox shaped Plano 2-tone Brown & Beige Tacklebox, a pistol grip Zebco Rod & Reel, and a small handheld-type American flag. The sheriff’s office said Manuel did not have food or water provisions nor a cell phone.

“Scotty suffers from a cognitive impairment, he walks with a distinctive limp on the right side due to hip/leg damage sustained several years ago, and he has medical issues that require medication,” the alert said. “When he left Thursday afternoon, he was also suffering from sleep deprivation, which causes disorientation and further hampers his cognitive impairment.”

“Please be on the lookout for him as well as the items listed,” his worried aunt, Sherry Reich, said in a Facebook posting. “My family and I are asking, when you are out and about, if you would please keep the items he had with him in mind and message me directly if you see any of them. Scotty may have gone to a store or business and set the items down leaving them behind.”

She said the ground searches had been conducted around the fishing areas he is known to visit, but no sign of him has yet turned up.

She can be reached via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sherry.reich.5 Anyone with information should contact the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8130.