Pilot man dead, shot during domestic assault

A Pilot Mountain man is dead, apparently shot by his son, during a domestic dispute which occurred Saturday evening, June 11, according to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

While the sheriff released few details — and said no additional information would be released at this time — it appears as if the victim was shot while engaged in a domestic assault of his wife, the shooter’s mother.

In a written statement released Wednesday evening, the sheriff said his deputies arrived at 180 Moravian Lane in Pilot Mountain after a 9:19 p.m. call on Saturday. Upon arrival at the home, they found Michael Williams Goins, 47, dead from “an apparent gunshot wound.”

The sheriff’s office, along with special agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation “remained on the scene conducting interviews and gathering information throughout the night,” the sheriff said.

“During the investigation, detectives determined that the shooting incident occurred during a domestic assault incident between Goins and his wife, Sherry Palmer Goins…Present during the incident, was their son, Andrew William Goins,” who the sheriff said fired a single shot with a firearm.

The sheriff’s statement did not include what sort of gun was involved, nor any other details regarding the assault.

“This incident is still an active investigation and no other information will be released at this time,” the sheriff said.