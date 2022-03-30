SCC offering Landscape for Life Class in April

Surry Community College is offering Landscape for Life, a gardening course, at the Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., in Pilot Mountain.

The course will run every Thursday from April 14 through May 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Landscape For Life will show students how to work with nature in their own garden, whether they garden on a city or suburban lot, a 20-acre farm, or the common area of a condominium.

While conventional gardens can work against nature, sustainable gardens are supportive of natural ecosystems and conserve resources. They enhance the environment’s ability to clean air and water, reduce flooding, combat climate change and provide other natural benefits that support life on earth. Landscape For Life is a collaboration between the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and the United States Botanic Garden based on the principles of the Sustainable Sites Initiative.

Tuition for this course is $71. The cost can possibly be covered for students through funds from the Surry Skill-UP grant. For information about this class or to register, call the Pilot Center at 336-386-3618.