East Surry holds Season of Giving kickoff events

East Surry High School is holding a series of Season of Giving events.

The effort began on Nov. 22, with the East Surry Interact sponsoring competition between first period teachers on who can collect the most cans. The contest continues through Dec. 13, with the winning class earning a breakfast party on Dec. 14.

On Dec. 1, during the home basketball game against West Stokes High School, admission is five canned food items or $7.

The school also is holding the Deborah Voight Memorial Blood Drive and the East Surry HOSA club is accepting donations for Thanksgiving Care Kits. Care Kit items include hygiene items, non-perishable food, clothing, and monetary donations. Care Kit items will be donated to the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.