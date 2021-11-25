Small Business Center named Neighborhood Champion

The Small Business Center at Surry Community College was designated as a Small Business Community Champion for 2021 by American Express. This designation is given to business associations and community organizations to spread awareness of the importance of shopping small to support small business.

This is the third year in a row that SCC’s Small Business Center has received this recognition. This year’s designation will allow the center to support Pilot Mountain. In previous years, the organization has supported the towns of Boonville and Elkin.

This recognition comes leading up to Small Business Saturday, being held on Saturday, Nov. 27. American Express Neighborhood Champions will work nationwide to build excitement about shopping locally within their communities.

“We will receive various banners, signs and other marketing material from American Express that will be shared with Pilot Mountain for use in leading up to Small Business Saturday,” said Mark Harden, director of the Small Business Center at SCC. “It’s a pleasure to serve the many communities in Surry and Yadkin counties.”

For information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals, contact Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685. To learn more about the Small Business Center at Surry Community College, visit www.surry.edu/sbc.

The Small Business Center provides seminars, workshops, resources and counseling to prospective business owners and existing business owners. The SCC Small Business Center has facilities in Dobson, Elkin, Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, and Yadkinville